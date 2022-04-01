Home of the Week: Roslindale condo serves up dining room with a built-in bar

Year built 1920

Square feet 1,170

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $275 per month (estimated)

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $6,477 (2022, estimated)

Swap your golf shoes for sneakers before you walk the half mile from the city-owned George Wright Golf Course to this condo building.

A short walkway ends in a comfy farmer’s porch, one of two on this blue 102-year old Roslindale building, which is being converted from a two-family into two condo units.

Recessed lighting and a natural wood ceiling add to the charm of the porch, which offers plenty of room for a couch and chairs for an après-links rest.

The ongoing conversion of the units retained the farmer’s porches. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

A bright yellow front door beckons into the first-floor unit where hardwood flooring with a walnut stain and tall, elaborate baseboards create cohesion.

The living room (156 square feet) is to the right of the foyer and features thin crown molding, a drum shade ceiling light, a light gray-blue paint, and a bank of three windows. The space connects to a sunroom (95 square feet) set up as a home office with a view of the front porch and street. The light green-gray walls offer a visual mood lift only a room awash in natural light can bring.

The living room has a drum shade light, crown molding, a bank of three windows, and hardwood flooring. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

The sunroom, located in the front of the unit, is currently used as a home office. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

Back in the living room, a wide square archway opens into a welcoming dining area (157 square feet) with a highly-sought-after feature for people looking to entertain after two years of COVID-caused isolation: a stunning built-in bar with wood shelving, a wallpaper backsplash that looks like painted brick, and lighting to show off your most glamorous bottles.

A small cabinet next to it houses a beverage fridge that is topped with a granite counter under a recessed light. A companion counter, a long peninsula with seating for at least two, offers a spot to watch a big-screen TV under pendant lighting. The space currently hosts a table for four as well. The walls above the chair rails here are a light-grayish blue, while the lower sections are a darker shade. The dining area and the kitchen have Bluetooth-controlled speakers in the ceiling.

The dining room has a peninsula with bar seating and pendant lights. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

The kitchen (209 square feet) is only steps away. The sink sits under a window overlooking the backyard. Nearly everything is gray and silver — the subway tile backsplash, the walls (with a hint of blue), and the stainless steel appliances — but the Shaker-style cabinets are white with long nickel pulls. The kitchen also features undermount and recessed lighting, as well as a coffee nook.

The adjoining full bath has a standalone shower with frameless glass doors, a rain shower head, a natural pebble mosaic floor, a gray glass tile surround, and a herringbone stone tile ceiling. The flooring outside the shower is porcelain with a wood grain, and the single vanity is a dark color. There is a Bluetooth-controlled speaker in the ceiling.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and Shaker-style cabinets. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

A short hallway off the kitchen passes a laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer. The home’s owner suite is directly across from closet and offers a 112-square-foot bedroom space, two windows, thin crown molding, and a flush-mounted ceiling light with an opaque, round glass shade. All of the bedrooms are painted gray and have closets with custom shelving but no door.

The en-suite bath is a kicked-up version of the main bathroom. It features a single vanity with a long counter. The cabinetry is dark, and the flooring is the same porcelain tile with a wood-grain look. The shower is bigger, however, with a large-format gray glass tile surround, a mosaic pebble floor, a rain shower head, a herringbone stone tile ceiling, and a seat. There is a Bluetooth-controlled speaker in the ceiling.

The second bedroom, located farther down the hallway in the front corner of the unit, offers a bigger bedroom area (131 square feet) than the primary suite. It has thin crown molding and three windows.

The owner's bedroom has hardwood flooring and an en-suite bath. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

Like the kitchen, dining area, and guest bath, the owner bath has a Bluetooth-controlled speaker in the ceiling. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

The guest room is slightly larger than the primary bedroom. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

The unit comes with exclusive use of the back deck off the kitchen, but the owners will share the slate patio and fenced-in yard with the other unit.

The heating, air conditioning, roof, plumbing, and electrical have been updated in the past two years, according to the listing agents, Pat and Alana Scanlon of eXp Realty in Boston. The unit has a tankless on-demand hot water system, and the sale will include one off-street parking space.

The deck is for the exclusive use of this unit. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

The owners of both units will share the slate patio and the yard. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

The backyard is fenced-in. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

The floor plan of Unit 1. Josh Campbell/Massachusetts Real Estate Photography

