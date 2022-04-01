All over the map: Husband-wife team runs 5Ks in all 351 Mass. cities and towns in a year

“We chose that date specifically because it just seemed appropriate for something like this,” says Thomas, a software engineer.

HULL — On an ice-cold January afternoon, the windows of the silver Volkswagen Golf parked along Nantasket Beach are all fogged up. Inside, there’s no hanky-panky going on, just run recovery. Lisa and Thomas Mikkelsen are on a mission to run 5 kilometers in every city and town in Massachusetts. That’s 351 communities in 365 days.

Today they’ve already run Plympton, Pembroke, and Hingham. Now they’re taking a break, trying to keep warm before Run No. 287. Thomas sips Red Bull, looking for a jolt for the fourth run of the day. Lisa never needs caffeine.

Neither one is native to the Commonwealth.

“We’re tourists here,” says Lisa, who was born in Hawaii and raised in California.

Thomas was born in Australia and grew up in New Zealand. The couple met at a running club in Framingham about 25 years ago.

They are humble about their racing accomplishments.

Thomas, 49, has run four 100-mile races, including a second-place finish in the first Mother Road 100 in Oklahoma on parts of the original Route 66.

Lisa, 56, holds the national indoor 400-meter record for women ages 50-54, which she set in 2017. She also has won the CrossFit Games as a masters athlete twice (2012, 2013) and became the USATF New England Ultramarathon Masters/Open champion.

Together they completed the 197-mile Green Mountain Relay in 2008, normally a 12-person race.

Dodging puddles is par for the course for the Mikkelsens. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

But when Thomas got a job in Davis Square, his running pretty much ground to a stop. Then one day while sitting around watching TV, the idea came to him. A 5K in every town would be easy, he thought. All of a sudden, he was reborn to run.

“I was trying to get myself motivated to get out the door and have a routine,” he says. “I’m no athlete, just a guy that wants to get back into a sport I have loved.”

It took several margaritas to get Lisa, a project manager at Dell, to sign on.

They were excited but nervous.

“The running has been easy, but the commitment and the logistics have been really hard,” says Thomas.

Together they plot their weekend courses, usually loops of previous 5Ks. Six or seven a weekend.

Their quest is not speed. They usually take 26-33 minutes per run because they stop to pet dogs, or take pictures of local landmarks or funny signs like the one they saw in a Fairhaven liquor store. It read, “Done with the Pfizer, bring on the Budweiser.”

The Mikkelsens paused in Hull to greet friendly canines. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Not everything goes according to plan.

A planned five-town run on a Saturday in December in Western Massachusetts was a washout. They had planned to run Charlemont, Hawley, Buckland, Shelburne, and Greenfield. But torrential rain and sleet greeted them.

Lisa, the optimist, wanted to proceed.

“I fully embrace the Swedish notion that there’s no bad weather,” she says. “There’s just bad clothes.”

Thomas was willing, sort of.

“Somehow Lisa convinced me to get out of the van and actually start running,” he says. “And within the first quarter-mile, both of us had slipped on ice and finally decided this is just ridiculous. We’re going home.”

It was the only time they weren’t able to finish.

"There’s no bad weather,” says the stoic Lisa. “There’s just bad clothes.” Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Massachusetts drivers, not known for politeness, have given them a wide berth — except for one woman who ran them off the road in Chatham, turned the car around, slowed down, and gave them the evil eye.

In Hull, they run along windswept streets looking at the local architecture and talking about re-siding their house.

Twice Thomas has lost his car keys and had to retrace his steps. Twice they have been charged by aggressive dogs. Running in the forest in Cummington, a bird of prey, talons out, swooped down on them.

“All of a sudden I hear above me this flapping of booming wings and he’s right over me,” says Thomas, “so now I’m running, hill be damned.”

They couldn’t identify the bird.

“I was too terrified to take a picture,” he says.

Lisa laughs and says that even when they left the forest, the bird followed them to their car, squawking.

“He was not happy with us,” she says. “I tucked my ponytail in and we ran fast. That was probably the most uncomfortable I was.”

The Mikkelsens navigate along the partially frozen Charles River in Waltham with friend Elaine Howley trailing. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

By Feb. 6, they were on to Runs Nos. 301-303. They ran part of the Boston Marathon course in Newton, around Brookline Reservoir, and through downtown Waltham. Ice and snow piles and 25-mile gusts made it difficult.

“It’s starting to feel like a bit of a chore,” confided a chilled Lisa after finishing. Then they changed again in their fogged-up car and stopped into a local brewery for a pint.

The Bay State has surprised them with its beauty and diversity.

“What’s amazing to me is that it doesn’t matter where we go — whether it’s on the coast or on the western part of the state — the towns that are next to each other, they all have a different feel to them,” says Lisa. “They all have a different vibe.”

Thomas agreed.

“Massachusetts is beautiful,” he says. “It really opened our eyes to how much there is to see here.”

On March 13, they completed their last run in their hometown of Holliston, 19 days ahead of schedule.

They celebrated with bubbly.

“Champagne, yes, we violated the public drinking laws and had a toast with friends outside Town Hall,” Thomas wrote in an email. “We figured we could explain it away if the police arrived to check on us.

“For me it was a mix of relief, elation, and sadness all rolled into one on the day.”

It also gave him a new appreciation of ordinary chores.

“Having spent this past weekend working on the garden and a deck much in need of repair and staining, I’m super thrilled to have our weekends back.”

Lisa was happy to put the 351 Challenge in the rearview mirror.

“It’s been a fun distraction for me and something that I’ll look back on and shake my head,” she wrote in an email. “Another one of Thomas’s hair brained ideas!”

Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.