Brittney Griner’s USA Basketball teammates stepping up support for imprisoned star

A’ja Wilson wishes that she and her USA Basketball teammates could do more to help Brittney Griner right now. They’ve all been straddling the line of trying not to say anything that could potentially hurt the WNBA star’s case as she’s still imprisoned in Russia on drug allegations, but also wanting Griner and her family to know that they care about her. “We’re not not talking BG the basketball player, we’re talking about BG the wife, the daughter, the sister the human being,” Wilson, the 2020 WNBA MVP, said Friday at USA Basketball training camp. “That’s what I’m caring about. I get the silence and you don’t want to talk about it. I can’t even imagine to put myself in that situation. It’s tough,” she said. Griner, one of many stars who play in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other regular Bucks starters did not play against the Clippers. Both the Bucks and Clippers played overtime games Thursday night, with the Bucks winning 120-119 at Brooklyn and the Clippers losing 135-130 at Chicago. Four of the Clippers’ starters from Thursday’s game also did not play . The Bucks’ injury report indicates Antetokounmpo (sore right knee), Jrue Holiday (sprained left ankle), Khris Middleton (sore left wrist), and Brook Lopez won’t play. This will be the third game in the last seven that Antetokounmpo has missed, though he played in all three games of the Bucks’ recent road swing. The two-time MVP had 44 points and 14 rebounds at Brooklyn and overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer. Clippers starters who did not play, included Paul George (right elbow), Nicolas Batum (sore left ankle), Marcus Morris Sr. (sore left knee), and Reggie Jackson (rest).

COLLEGES

Oscar Tshiebwe named AP men’s player of year

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was the clear choice for The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year award , receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Johnny Davis, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged 19.7 points and led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was second with 10 votes. Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray (three) and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn (one) also earned votes. Tshiebwe, a West Virginia transfer and native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is only the second player in the history of the storied history of the Wildcats program to win the AP’s top honor. The other was one-and-done star Anthony Davis, who led Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title a decade ago before becoming the No. 1 NBA draft pick ... Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes ... TCU announced a contract extension for coach Jamie Dixon through the 2027-28 season after he led his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years ... Purdue’s Trevion Williams has announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft. Williams could have played for the Boilermakers next season with the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility exemption ... Butler fired coach LaVall Jordan after two straight losing seasons and a second consecutive finish near the bottom of the Big East Conference.

SOCCER

Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges

Former US women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said. A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report indicated. According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the backseat.

MISCELLANY

Lea Maurer first woman to lead USC’s men’s and women’s swimming programs

Two-time Olympic medalist Lea Maurer was named head coach of Southern California’s men’s and women’s swimming teams , making her the first woman to lead both programs. Maurer had served as interim head coach after Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave by the university last fall amid allegations of abusive behavior toward athletes. Maurer becomes the first woman to coach a USC swimming team since Pokey Richardson led the USC women from 1977-79 ... The unseeded Naomi Osaka will meet second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open women’s final. It’s a matchup pitting the world’s former No. 1-ranked player against the woman who will replace the now-retired Ash Barty atop the women’s rankings on Monday.

