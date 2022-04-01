Celtics turn aside scrappy Pacers

Although it was another wire-to-wire victory for Boston, it did not feel as breezy as the ones that preceded it.

So their game against the Celtics on Friday figured to offer a brief respite for Boston during an otherwise grueling portion of the schedule. Instead, Indiana scraped and clawed and made the Celtics earn everything in their 128-123 win.

At the start of this season the Pacers figured to be among a group of teams tussling for space in the middle tier of the Eastern Conference. But they have been ravaged by injuries and they hit a soft reset button at the Feb. 10 trade deadline, and for the most part it has been a lost season.

Jaylen Brown had 32 points for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum added 31, and Al Horford registered 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics made 54.2 percent of their shots and snapped their first two-game losing streak since January.

Tyrese Haliburton had a scorching but shortened night for the Pacers. He made 10 of 11 shots, 6 of 6 3-pointers, all four of his free throws, and finished with a team-high 30 points. But he dealt with foul trouble throughout the game. He sat for an extended period after picking up his fifth foul with more than four minutes left in the third quarter, and soon after checking back in with just over eight minutes left in the fourth he fouled out while battling for position with Brown in the post.

At that point, the Pacers trailed just 103-101, and they did not wilt without their star point guard. A 3-pointer by Lance Stephenson pulled Indiana within 114-112 with 5:30 left. But they could never make a final push.

An Oshae Brissett 3-pointer with 1:26 left sliced Indiana’s deficit to 122-119 before Brown answered with a tough step-back jumper. After Brissett made one of two free throws, a Celtics scattered possession appeared headed toward a bad ending until Horford hit a cutting Tatum for a dunk just before the shot-clock expired.

Brissett hit another 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds left to pull Indiana within 126-123, but Derrick White answered with a driving layup.

Observations from the game:

▪ In the opening minute of the game Tatum drove toward the hoop and appeared to draw some contact as his running shot caromed off the rim. He had a chance at a tip-in but missed that, too. Typically, plays such as this one leave Tatum exasperated, waving his arms in the air and complaining to officials. But after he picked up his 13th technical foul of the season in Wednesday’s loss to the Heat, he said he was aware that he was just three away from a one-game suspension and had no plans to risk it. In the first half, he had very little interaction with the officials.

▪ Brown had a somewhat sleepy start with a pair of early turnovers, but it did not take him long to snap into action. With Tatum scuffling a bit, Brown took over in the first quarter with some powerful drives to the rim and elegant finishes. He hung in the air for a tough three-point play before catching a half-court lob from Marcus Smart in midair and converting an acrobatic layup. He had 14 first-quarter points and did most of his damage in the paint.

▪ The Celtics had assists on 18 of their 23 first-half field goals. They actually had to be over-passing at times, but coach Ime Udoka will take that over ball-stopping isolation sets any day.

▪ Grant Williams’s 3-point shooting has been a bit of a revelation this season. He entered Friday’s game shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc, a massive improvement from when he made 25 percent of his tries as a rookie two years ago. But he’s now in the midst of a somewhat lengthy slump. After going 0 for 2 from beyond the arc in the first half, he is now just 8 for 37 since March 6.

▪ Center Daniel Theis said Friday morning that he cannot replace injured center Robert Williams, but he is eager to help keep things afloat until the center returns following knee surgery. In the first half he was a perfect safety valve in the paint for Boston’s wings. Tatum, Brown, and Derrick White all found Theis for easy dunks and layups after Indiana’s defense cheated off of him.

▪ Smart limped off the court at the end of the second quarter after appearing to injure his leg when Theis fell on him. But he returned and played in the second half without any noticeable issue.

▪ The Pacers lingered thanks in large part to Haliburton, who was acquired in a trade with the Kings in February. Through the first three quarters he’d made 10 of 11 shots and 6 of 6 3-pointers and scored 30 points. But he also had significant foul trouble. He picked up his fifth when he bumped Derrick White going after a loose ball with 4:27 left in the third. Indiana challenged the call but was unsuccessful, and Haliburton went to the bench for an extended stay.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.