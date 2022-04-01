Chris Sale’s rib cage healing, but his status remains in question

“So I think now it’s just a matter of seeing how he feels,” Cora said after the Sox’ 9-3 loss Friday to the Rays. “There’s an improvement, and we feel good about it. But obviously we need to see how he reacts to treatment and keep building from there.”

Another MRI on Chris Sale’s rib cage fracture showed that Sale was “healing,” according to manager Alex Cora . Yet that isn’t a clear indication that the lefthander’s injury, suffered five weeks ago in a pre-camp workout, is fully healed. Sale’s next step is to begin playing catch.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — There are still a ton of loose ends and some concerns regarding the Red Sox pitching staff with less than a week until the regular season begins.

They still don’t have much of a timeline. At the start of spring training, the Red Sox said Sale will miss at least three weeks of the regular season.

Nate Eovaldi will be the team’s Opening Day starter, followed by Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Michael Wacha, and likely Rich Hill. Garrett Whitlock is in the mix, too, but the team might be better served with him as a multi-inning reliever.

Hill was shellacked Friday, yielding 11 hits and nine runs, all earned.

“I think sometimes you ask the question, ‘What was going right today?’ And today’s question was, ‘What was going wrong?’ It was everything,” Hill said. “I threw the ball like [expletive].”

Bullpen abuzz with questions

Jake Diekman’s struggles have carried over from his second half with the Athletics last year. He’s allowed seven runs and two homers in just 2⅔ innings this spring.

Diekman is a veteran, and often spring isn’t a good barometer for what a player can accomplish when it actually matters. Nonetheless, given his nose dive last year, it is something to watch.

Josh Taylor (back) won’t be ready for the start of the season. Hansel Robles, who the Sox signed to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, has missed nearly all of it due to visa issues. He arrived Thursday and will throw at Fenway South on Saturday. The team won’t rule out Robles being ready for the start of the season.

About that schedule

When the club heads home from its road trip through the Bronx and Detroit to start the season, the Sox are scheduled to play 17 games in as many days. They’ll play the Twins and Blue Jays at home before traveling to the Rays, Blue Jays, and Orioles.

There hasn’t been any talk of a six-man rotation, but Cora didn’t rule it out.

“We can do it,” he said. ”I’m not sure if we will do it, but we’re capable of doing it because we got six guys ready to go deep into the game. So we’ll see. We’ll play it by ear.”

Good news on James Paxton

Lefthander James Paxton, acquired just ahead of the lockout and in recovery from Tommy John surgery last April, is ramping up his workload throwing short bullpens. Sale returned from Tommy John in 16 months, and Cora said Paxton is ahead of where Sale was. The Sox are still trying to determine if Paxton will stay behind and go through his progression during extended spring training or join the team, but Cora did acknowledge having a veteran like him around during the season (even though he’s not able to pitch) is a plus . . . The Sox will have another round of cuts Saturday. There will be another cut day before the end of spring training that will trim the Sox roster down to 28 . . . Lefthander Derek Holland, Robles, and first baseman Travis Shaw can all opt out of their minor league deals and become free agents Saturday if they aren’t added to the team’s 40-man roster . . . The Red Sox released seven minor leaguers per MILB.com, among them outfielder Cole Brannen (a second-round pick in 2017 who hit .152 over four seasons) and righthander Zach Schellenger (a sixth-round selection in 2017 from Seton Hall who showed promise, but stalled at Double A).

