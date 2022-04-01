Got goals? Alex Verdugo has a litany of plans to build a bounceback 2022 for Red Sox

He wants to hit better than .300. He doesn’t care much about power, even though he knows he has more in the tank. That will come.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Alex Verdugo has a vision for what he wants to accomplish this season. The Sox outfielder wants to hit 40-plus doubles.

Verdugo wants to hit lefties better. He never really struggled against them until last season, when he hit just .228. (Compare that to .327 in 2019 with the Dodgers and .320 during the 2020 season.)

“I’ve hit lefties my entire life,” Verdugo said.

Oh, and he also wants to steal and run more on the bases, even if he gets thrown out.

“I mean, he wants to pitch next year, too,” manager Alex Cora said with a smile. “I think there were a few things last year that he realized he needed to do better as a baserunner. Jumps leads, all that stuff.”

Stealing might not be a part of Verdugo’s game moving forward; he has just 14 career swipes. Yet the lofty goal is yet another peek into his confidence. The same confidence he showed two years ago after he was involved in a blockbuster trade that included Mookie Betts — a franchise pillar for the Red Sox.

“I’m not Mookie,” Verdugo often said when media or fans tried to draw some type of comparison. Certainly, he isn’t Betts the player, but Verdugo might not believe that because he has unwavering faith in himself.

For the most part.

Verdugo hit .289/.351/.486 with 13 homers in the regular season. Good, by most standards. Yet his struggles against lefties, coupled with the natural lows of a season, got to him.

“It was just mental,” Verdugo said. “Honestly, I knew what [the lefties] were going to do. And instead of seeing the pitch and, and maybe taking it or staying inside of it, I just kept opening up and just hitting ground balls to first or second. Like yeah, I would hit them hard, you know, say it’s 105 miles per hour, but if it’s right to the ground and right to the guy, it means nothing.”

Last year marked Verdugo’s first real full season in the majors. He was a bench player behind a stacked outfield with the Dodgers, and COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season to 60 games. Teams didn’t have a large enough sample size to pick out Verdugo’s flaws.

But when he got into the rhythm last year, so did his opponents. Lefties would often toss sinkers in on the hands to Verdugo and expand away. The sinker inside played a significant role into the ground outs. Verdugo would find himself trying to cheat on the pitch, which then made him spin off it and yield cheap contact to the right side.

Verdugo knows he can’t win that way.

“For me, it was like, stop trying to open up and spinning off the ball,” Verdugo said. “Keep that front side, stay inside the ball, trust it. You know, I know I have the hands good enough to do it.”

Verdugo hasn’t hit well this spring, batting just .167 (3 for 18) after an 0 for 3 with a strikeout in Friday’s 9-3 loss to the Rays. But he’s confident in his process. His progression. Once the season rolls around, he’ll have his rhythm.

And when it comes to lefties, Verdugo continues to tell himself to get out of his own head.

“This game can get you in your mind,” Verdugo said. “You read what media says, you read what people say, and at the end of the day it’s a matter of how you want to take it.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.