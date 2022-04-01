MLB uniforms will have sponsor patches beginning with 2023 season

“We are excited for the opportunity to explore sponsorship partners in this space but it would be premature to outline timing at this early stage,” said Zineb Curran, Red Sox senior vice president and chief communications officer, in a text.

It will be up to each club to pursue a logo to place on its players’ sleeves, but it appears certain the Red Sox will be going this route.

Major League Baseball players’ uniform sleeves will sport corporate-sponsored patches beginning next season, and a decal on batting helmets could come as early as this postseason, a league source said Friday.

The patches, agreed to by players and owners as part of the new collective bargaining agreement hammered out last month, represent a new revenue source for teams. The players agreed to wear them in part because of their belief that teams will spend some portion of the proceeds on player salaries.

For at least the first year, the patch will be a 4-by-4-inch square, to be worn on one sleeve, with both MLB and the Players Association reviewing design options.

Each club is limited to one corporate partner, with the patch design to be the same for every uniform in every game.

If fans want to buy a jersey that has the corporate patch on the sleeve, they can do so only at a club store within the ballpark. Replica jerseys sold elsewhere will not include the patch.

Sponsors for alcohol, betting, and media brands will not be considered for patches.

The helmet decal is an MLB-controlled asset, one it could decide to activate as soon as this October’s expanded playoffs — another new feature of the CBA.

