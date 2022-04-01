NFL sets dates for Patriots’ offseason program

The Patriots have two key players recovering from season-ending injuries: cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder) and running back James White (hip). Newly signed safety Jabrill Peppers is also recovering from a torn ACL.

The first phase of the program will begin on April 18, with the opening two weeks limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

The dates are set for the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workout program.

The second phase of the program, which lasts three weeks, allows for on-field workouts. Those workouts, however, cannot include live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills. Individual and group drills and instruction are permitted.

The third and longest phase, which lasts four weeks, includes 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). The Patriots will host their OTAs May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, and June 16-17. During this time, 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted, but there is still no live contact.

The three phases of the nine-week program are all voluntary. The only portion that is mandatory for all players is a three-day minicamp set to take place June 7-9.

The Patriots can also host a seven-week rookie development program beginning on May 16. The official dates will be announced at a later time.

