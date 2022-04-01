For openers, Lowell boys’ volleyball nets five-set road win at Westford

“We’re just happy to start on a great note and just one game,” McCarthy said. “And hopefully we can get a little better as we move on.”

Though coach Paul McCarthy said his squad approached the match like any other, that didn’t make the victory any less sweet. Lowell overcame a 2-1 set deficit for a 31-29, 17-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-8 nonleague win on the road.

The Lowell boys’ volleyball team opened its season by staring down Westford Academy, the team that knocked the Red Raiders out of the North semifinals last spring.

The Division 1 stalwarts locked horns early, with Lowell winning a marathon 31-29 first set. Westford battled back in the next two before Lowell tied the match and ultimately pulled away.

Lowell received contributions throughout the lineup. Senior captains Izaviah Hong (22 kills) and Kythan Ses (18 kills) led the scoring along with Tevin Lout (11 kills). Senior setter Alex Chau racked up 62 assists and Mustafa Salih added 11 blocks.

“It’s nice to play at that level and know that we can play at that level,” McCarthy said. “So it was a real confidence builder, and hopefully we can build on that.”

For Westford, senior outside hitter Tejas Kudva tallied 10 kills, and classmate Matthew Zegowitz added 8 kills and 5 blocks.

Both programs figure to feature prominently in the state title race. They’ll meet again on May 2, and McCarthy expects another hard-fought match.

“I’m sure that both teams are going to get better, and we’ll see them again in the month,” he said. “It’ll be another tough battle.”

Durfee 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1 — Behind 12 kills and 17 digs from Josh Sanon, the Hilltoppers opened their season with a win at home. Jack Cauvin totaled 28 assists and five aces, and Mac Reed amassed 32 digs.

Wayland 3, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Joe Barenboym tallied 17 kills and 13 digs to lead the host Warriors to the season-opening home victory in the Pioneer Kick-Off Classic semifinals. Wayland will play Westfield in Saturday’s championship game.

Baseball

Mashpee 2, St. John Paul II 0 — Senior Robert Sanborn’s two-out, bases-loaded single in the fourth inning plated the only two runs and junior pitcher Colton Colleran (6 strikeouts, 0 walks, 4 hits) dished a shutout for the Falcons (1-0) in the nonleague win.

North Quincy 10, Weymouth 2 — Juniors Alex Montero, Kyle DeBoer and Zach Taylor combined for eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits to lead the Red Raiders (1-0) to the nonleague win. Vinny O’Leary (two-run double) and Charlie Baker (pinch hit two-run single) led the offensive output in the season-opener.

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 12, Dracut 2 — Aidan Gibbons (3 goals), Brady Hunt (3 goals, 1 assist), and Kam Tremblay (2 goals, 1 assist) powered the Indians to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Monomoy 11, Dennis-Yarmouth 3 — Jack Burnie (4 goals, 1 assist), Tommy Pandiscio (3 goals) and Tamer Khalil (2 goals, 1 assist) led the offensive output for the Sharks (1-0), and Josh Lovely stopped 11 shots to backstop the Cape & Islands League win.

North Andover 19, Central Catholic 8 — The Ferullo brothers, Jack, (4 goals, 2 assists), a senior, and Brian (2 goals, 3 assists), a junior, led a balanced effort in a season-opening Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Scarlet Knights. Junior Patrick Roy scored a team-high five goals and Charlie Dean added four goals and two assists.

North Reading 9, Medford 2 — Tedy Suny (3 goals, 1 assist), Sam Morelli (3 goals) and Dan Oliveira (2 goals) sparked the Hornets (1-0) to a season-opening win. Andrew Peppe made seven saves in the nonleague game.

Girls’ lacrosse

Ashland 18, Norwood 5 — Allie Loughlin and Julia Schreiber each netted three goals and Anna Magennis, Katherine Carter, Dani Moriarty, and Avery Dinsdale each netted a pair for the Clockers (1-0) in Tri-Valley League action.

Barnstable 14, Bridgewater-Raynham 5 — Senior Reagan Hicks scored seven goals, leading the Red Hawks (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Billerica 12, Dracut 0 — Julia Trainor (4 goals, 3 assists), Paige Murphy (3 goals, 1 assist) and Sophia Jannoni (2 goals, 1 assist) powered the Indians (1-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Chelmsford 13, Andover 5 — Freshman Jill Martin produced four goals and assisted on another in her first varsity game, Olivia Hall netted four more, and Maggie Loeber delivered three goals and an assist for the Lions in Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Medfield 14, Holliston 8 — Kelly Blake and Alex Blake collected four goals and one assist apiece and Alex Proefrock (3 goals) and Kerry White (4 assists) chipped in to lead the Warriors (1-0) to a season-opening Tri-Valley League win.

Quincy 15, Cardinal Spellman 5 — Senior Maddie Bailey recorded her 100th career point in a nonleague win for the Presidents (1-0).

Softball

Durfee 5, Bishop Connolly 1 — A bases-loaded triple by Katerina Rumsey pushed the Hilltoppers (1-0) over the top en route to a nonleague win.

Stoughton 4, Brockton 2 — In a complete game effort, Kerry Driscoll surrendered seven hits and struck out six and Sydney Menz hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning to propel the Black Knights (1-0) to the nonleague win.

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Stang 5, Dartmouth 0 — Amanda Murray won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles to lead the Spartans (1-0) to a nonleague victory.

