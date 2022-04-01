Philips Andover junior lefthander Thomas White verbally commits to Vanderbilt

With a number of Division 1 offers, White kept his commitment close to the vest — keeping even 13-year Andover coach Kevin Graber guessing. In the end, the combination of academics and baseball excellence pushed the Commodores over the top.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pound White routinely clocks in at 95 miles per hour on his fastball with great movement and features a plus curveball. During a truncated 2021 season in which he made five appearances (four starts), White posted a 1.08 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 16 ⅔ innings pitched, leading the 11-time Central New England Prep League champions to a 13-1 record.

Phillips Andover junior lefthander Thomas White announced his verbal commitment Friday to play baseball at Vanderbilt University. The Rowley resident is the top pitching prospect and third-ranked player nationally in the 2023 class by Perfect Game.

“First thing that stands out about Thomas is that he’s a super-duper hard worker,” Graber said.

“He stays late at practice, lives in the weight room, and does every rep to the best of his ability. He’s all about the team and his teammates, encouraging everybody. He’s the first one to carry equipment and cheer on a teammate.”

Entering the season, White leads a program that is ranked first in the Northeast by Baseball America. In the last 10 years, Big Blue have placed 58 players in college baseball programs, yet none as talented as White.

“Thomas is an outlier in so many ways,” said Graber. “He’s a generational talent for any team, not just ours. Any school that landed Thomas would have landed a once in a lifetime kid.”

Under 20-year coach Tim Corbin, the Commodores (20-4) entered a weekend series in Nashville against top-ranked Tennessee with a No. 5 ranking in D1.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.