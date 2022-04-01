The Sports Museum honors the winners of the 2022 Will McDonough Writing Contest

The Sports Museum has named the winners of the 2022 Will McDonough Writing Contest.
The competition is held each year in memory of the late Boston Globe sportswriter.
Students in Grades 4 through 12 were invited to submit an original essay on a sports topic of their choosing, or about other topics like great moments in sports or sportsmanship.
The Young Leadership Council of the Sports Museum did preliminary judging. Reporters and editors from the Globe picked the winners.
Winners will be honored Friday night at the Sports Museum at TD Garden. They will hear from Globe journalists Chad Finn and Nicole Yang, and have an opportunity to attend the Celtics-Pacers game.
Winning essays were submitted by:
Victoria Mitchell (4th grade), Lillian Singh (5th), Curran Healy (6th), Virginia Choe (7th), Oliver Henke (8th), Alexandria Johnson (9th), Christopher Boensel (10th), Mollie Nelson (11th), and Baeden Blackburn (12th).
The Sports Museum, located at TD Garden, has managed the contest for the last 18 years, and more than 22,000 students have participated.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.