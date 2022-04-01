That’s so Mets: Jacob deGrom shut down with shoulder woes, with no timetable on return

“He’s disappointed. We’re disappointed. Everybody is sharing in the disappointment right now. Nobody’s immune to that,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in Jupiter, Fla., where New York was playing St. Louis.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season.

The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his right scapula that caused inflammation. The 33-year-old deGrom first experienced the tightness while playing catch Thursday.

DeGrom missed the second half of last season with an elbow injury.

“I think the good news is here there is nothing structurally wrong here, as far as the rotator cuff or anything like that is concerned. We are dealing with a bone issue and when you are dealing with bone, they calcify. The healing characteristics will take of themselves, so I think that’s a positive that we walk away with,” Eppler said.

DeGrom had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington. The Mets had considered their rotation a major strong suit this season after signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and trading for All-Star Chris Bassitt.

After getting off to a sensational start last year, deGrom didn’t pitch after July 7 because of a sprained elbow. He was 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 outings, but New York collapsed without him to finish 77-85 after leading the NL East for 103 days.

DeGrom reported to camp healthy this year and had permitted one run over five innings in Grapefruit League games, striking out 10. The righthander’s most recent outing was Sunday against the Cardinals. Earlier in camp, deGrom said he plans to opt out of his contract after this season and become a free agent.

Scherzer is scheduled to throw seven innings and fewer than 100 pitches against Mets minor leaguers in a simulated game Saturday. If all goes well, manager Buck Showalter said, Scherzer would be available to pitch opening day on five days of rest.

Craig Kimbrel dealt from White Sox to Dodgers for A.J. Pollock

Los Angeles appears to have its replacement for 10-year closer Kenley Jansen: Eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel, whom it acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The 33-year-old righthander led the league in saves from 2011-2014, and ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 as he begins his 13th season.

Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder’s best season came last year, when he batted .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.

Also Friday, the White Sox agreed to terms on a $7.45 million, one-year deal with righthander Lucas Giolito to avoid arbitration, and it was announced shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during a game on Sept. 27.

Umpires to announce replay reviews, NFL style

Umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay reviews, in a decision MLB delayed two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A crew chief will have a wireless microphone and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result. Audio will go over ballpark public-address systems and be made available to broadcasters.

“We discussed the possibility of doing this with the umpires during their most recent CBA negotiation,” MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said, “and then COVID got in the way our planning. We finally were able this year to give them the appropriate training and get everybody ready for opening day.”

NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975 to explain penalty decisions.

Blue Jays extend manager Charlie Montoyo

Toronto extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season. The 13th manager in franchise history and the first from Puerto Rico has a 190-194 record through three seasons, a tumultuous period in which Toronto has played home games in Buffalo, N.Y., and Dunedin, Fla., because of border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jays went 91-71 last year and missed tying for the AL wild card by one game. Also Friday, the team announced veteran reliever David Phelps had made the team after injury limited the 35-year-old to just 10⅓ innings in 2021 . . . Merrill Kelly agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with Arizona that covers the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a club option for 2025. The 33-year-old who played in college at Arizona State and pitched for four years in South Korea was arguably the Diamondbacks’ best pitcher in 2021, going 7-11 with a 4.44 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 27 starts . . . Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener against San Francisco on April 15, the franchise’s first home game since dropping Indians, the team’s name since 1915. Hanks has backed Cleveland’s major league team since the late 1970s, when he was an intern in the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival before going to Hollywood, and was the narrator for the team’s video to announce its new name in July.