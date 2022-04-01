World Cup 2022 analysis: US men should have a good chance of advancing out of Group B

Despite questions involving the opener, and the fact that Group B includes two European teams, the US should have a good chance of advancing. None of the three playoff teams has a strong World Cup history.

The US was assigned to Group B, along with England and Iran, but the fourth member will be determined only after a playoff series involving Scotland and Ukraine, the winner meeting Wales.

After a couple years of qualifying matches, groups have been determined for the World Cup finals in Qatar. But following the final draw in Doha Friday, the United States still doesn’t know its opening opponent and won’t find out until June.

If the US can achieve a win in the opener, it might need only a draw in the second game, against England, or the concluding match, against Iran. That was the formula for the US when it reached the 2002 quarterfinals under Bruce Arena, a victory over Portugal the team’s only win over a European team in the World Cup since 1950.

“If that’s the case us about us not winning against European teams or only beating one, that’s a great challenge for our guys,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said. “That’s a great opportunity. There’s always an opportunity to be the first team or do something that teams haven’t done.

“For us, we just look at each opponent, we analyze their strengths and weaknesses, and we try and figure out how to beat them and go from there. I think it’s going to be a group that comes down to the last game to see who gets in and hopefully we’ll be right in there.”

US coach Gregg Berhalter, giving the thumbs-up at Friday's draw, welcomes a challenge in his group. DENOUR/AFP via Getty Images

In any case, an axiom of World Cup group play is that you can’t lose your first game if you hope to move on.

And that appears to favor Argentina, which opens against Saudi Arabia in Group C; defending champion France, which faces a playoff foe in its first game in Group D; and Spain, which also starts with a playoff opponent in Group E.

Qatar received a break, as tournament hosts often do, and will kick off against Ecuador in Group A. Canada, despite finishing in first place in CONCACAF qualifying, received a difficult assignment, opening with Belgium in Group F.

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

The Netherlands should have little difficulty, and Qatar will have a good chance. Ecuador has experienced little success in the World Cup. African champion Senegal lacks firepower up front, having scored only four goals in its last four games of qualifying.

Group B

England, Iran, US, Scotland/Ukraine/Wales

England is riding high after reaching the European Championship final (penalty-kicks loss to Italy). Iran won its Asian qualifying group but has not proven itself in road matches; and though the Iranians will be playing relatively close to home, it is difficult to say how they will be received, because of political reasons. The US will play Nov. 21, the first day of the competition, so it could be lacking preparation. Some players will not be released from their club teams until a week before the start.

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Coach Lionel Scaloni has devised a strong supporting cast for Lionel Messi, as Argentina won the Copa America and went unbeaten in qualifying. Saudi Arabia won its Asian qualifying group and will be competing close to home. Mexico has been struggling, but finished in second place in qualifying, and coach Tata Martino has been reworking combinations. Poland upset Sweden, 2-0, in a playoff, thanks to Robert Lewandowski, considered the world’s best striker, and has momentum under coach Czeslaw Michniewicz, who has been successful at the club level and with junior national teams.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrated after scoring against Sweden in their playoff game. Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press

Group D

France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia/Peru/UAE

France has won two of the last six World Cups and is co-favorite with Brazil this time. This is among the less competitive groups, Denmark the only other team expected to be a factor.

Group E

Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany and Spain should move on easily from the only group with two former World Cup champions. Japan stumbled at the end of qualifying but has been resilient under coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium has seldom been a strong factor in the World Cup, but until recently it was ranked No. 1 by FIFA. Canada dominated CONCACAF qualifying but has made only one previous World Cup appearance, in 1986. Morocco emerged as a contender, going unbeaten in qualifying and reaching the final of the Arab Cup in Doha last year. Croatia finished second in the 2018 World Cup and has compiled a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

The Brazilians have been revived under coach Tite, going unbeaten in qualifying, and should have a good chance of adding to their total of five World Cup titles. Serbia was undefeated in qualifying, finishing ahead of Portugal. Switzerland knocked four-time champion Italy into a playoff, and the Italians were eliminated by North Macedonia. Cameroon struggled in the African Nations Cup, despite playing the role of host, and advanced to the World Cup on a last-second goal by Karl Toko-Ekambi against Algeria.

Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi tangles with a sliding Algerian player in their qualifying match. DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Portugal has fallen off since winning the 2016 European Championship and 2019 Nations League, but coach Fernando Santos has been able to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo when it counts. Ghana slipped in on away goals against Nigeria on the final day of qualifying. Uruguay rallied under former Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso to advance with room to spare. After a strong start, the South Koreans sustained an upset loss to the UAE, costing them first place in their Asian qualifying group.