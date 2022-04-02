Body of Mass. Marine killed in training exercise returns to Leominster

His remains are expected to arrive in the town sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., and residents are encouraged to line the route of the procession to show their support, the city’s Department of Veteran Services said in a statement.

A plane carrying Reynolds’s body touched down at Logan International Airport just after 1 p.m., and the fallen Marine will be honored with a procession through Leominster later in the afternoon.

The remains of Captain Ross Reynolds, the Massachusetts Marine who was killed last month in Norway during a NATO training exercise, will be returned to his hometown of Leominster on Saturday.

Reynolds, 27, was one of four Marines onboard an Osprey aircraft en route to the northern village of Bodo, Norway, during a NATO drill when the aircraft went down March 18. Officials have said the Marines were participating in so-called “cold-weather training.” Their remains were recovered from the crash site south of Bodo in the Arctic Circle, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash also claimed the lives of Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky.

Reynold’s remains were returned to the United States last week, landing in Delaware. The Marine’s family, dressed in black alongside Governor Charlie Baker, were on the tarmac at Logan Airport on Saturday as his body was transferred to a hearse.

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday evening on the steps of Leominster City Hall, and a public wake will honor Reynolds Monday afternoon. A Mass at St. Cecilia’s Church in Leominster will precede a private burial ceremony with full military honors at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon on Tuesday.

Since his death, Reynolds has been remembered as a selfless young man who contributed to his community and had long dreamed of being a pilot. He joined the Marines on May 13, 2017, and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marines said. His most recent assignment was as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.

Reynolds became an Eagle Scout in 2011. He graduated from Leominster High School and Worcester State University, and was married in early February.

“We are broken-hearted, left trying to imagine our lives without Ross,” his family said in a statement after his death. “We are in shock and are devastated by his loss. We will miss his smile, his hugs, his laughter.”

