Brookline Public Schools report 100 new COVID-19 cases in past week

Those figures were an increase from the previous week, when 82 new cases were reported — including 74 involving people who were contagious and in school, according to school data.

In Brookline, for the period of March 25 to 31, there were 100 new COVID-19 cases in the public schools, according to the district. Ninety of those cases involved people who were in school while contagious, the data showed.

Health officials with Brookline’s public schools reported a recent spike in new COVID-19 cases Friday and are urging parents and guardians to keep their children at home if they show symptoms of infection, according to a statement.

COVID-19 cases in Brookline’s public schools had been dropping since a spike in January, and fell as low as 17 new cases for the week ending March 17, according to the schools’ data.

“While this is a definite increase in cases, it is also indicative of the seriousness with which our community has responded to the pandemic and our broad use of the rapid antigen tests, both in weekly surveillance tests and in the testing of symptomatic individuals at school and at home,” the public schools’ Student Health Services department said in the statement.

Those who have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been cleared to return to school but continue to have minor residual symptoms are required to wear a mask while those symptoms persist, the statement said. A person with a positive case must isolate for a minimum of five days.

To return to school, they must not have had a fever for 24 hours and must have experienced “significant improvement” in other symptoms, according to those protocols. A test is “strongly recommended but not required” to return to school.

People returning from COVID-19 isolation must also wear masks for 10 days, according to the schools’ mask protocols. Fully vaccinated people who have an at-home close contact must wear a mask for 5 days.

“We believe this targeted approach, in response to our data is the right decision. We ask that families and students take seriously these protocols,” the statement said.

The student health services department warned that people need to remain at home if they don’t feel well.

Parents and guardians of Brookline Public Schools students had to agree to keep their children home from school if they showed COVID-19 symptoms, and regularly check their temperature each morning, the statement said.

“We also want to remind you of the Health Attestation you have signed, and of the continued importance of staying home when sick. We have seen an increase in symptomatic individuals coming to school. It is not a time to let our guard down,” the statement said.

The student health services department also said schools are stressing good hand-washing and continue refilling hand sanitizer stations inside buildings, the statement said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.