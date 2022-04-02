Expect seasonable temperatures in 40s and 50s during the first part of April

Welcome to April and the first weekend of the month. This is a great time of the year to take advantage of being outside and not have to contend with heavy coats and gloves and all that. And the next couple of days will be quite seasonable for this time of the year with Saturday being my pick of the weekend.

Dew points having fallen back down into the 30s. This drier air also means temperatures will be quite chilly in the mornings with some frost Sunday, but there won’t be any deep freeze.

Strong winds will continue at times on Saturday, making conditions feel cool in spite of the blue sky. With all of the sunshine if you are going to be outside it’s a good idea to wear sunscreen. The sun now is as strong as it would be in the first part of September. Since most of us haven’t spent much time in the sun during the past few months it’s actually fairly easy to get sunburned.