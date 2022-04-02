Expect seasonable temperatures in 40s and 50s during the first part of April

Welcome to April and the first weekend of the month. This is a great time of the year to take advantage of being outside and not have to contend with heavy coats and gloves and all that. And the next couple of days will be quite seasonable for this time of the year with Saturday being my pick of the weekend.
Dew points having fallen back down into the 30s. This drier air also means temperatures will be quite chilly in the mornings with some frost Sunday, but there won’t be any deep freeze.
Strong winds will continue at times on Saturday, making conditions feel cool in spite of the blue sky. With all of the sunshine if you are going to be outside it’s a good idea to wear sunscreen. The sun now is as strong as it would be in the first part of September. Since most of us haven’t spent much time in the sun during the past few months it’s actually fairly easy to get sunburned.
After a cool Saturday night, Sunday will start dry. Sunshine will fade behind thickening clouds and there may be some light showers developing in the afternoon, but they won’t be widespread and some of you could stay entirely dry all day.
Conditions on Sunday will be chilly as a weak area of low pressure passes to the South. Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day and even if the official high is over 50, it will feel rather raw in the afternoon.
If you are headed to the Berkshires on Sunday, there could actually be some wet snow in the highest elevations. Speaking of snow, most Aprils — even in Boston — record at least a trace of snow, but major storms are rare.
High pressure will build in again for Monday, bringing more sunshine and seasonal temperatures.
The second half of the upcoming week is looking unsettled to me, with the proverbial April showers close at hand and some ocean air keeping conditions damp and cool. There are some signs of warmer weather mid-month, but that is still far into the future and confidence is low.