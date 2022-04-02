Haverhill man found guilty in trial over trooper who died two years after crash

Following the verdict, Francis was taken into custody pending a sentencing hearing before Judge Stacey J. Fortes court records show.

Kevin M. Francis, 56, was convicted Friday following a trial in Lowell District Court that examined his role in the crash that injured Trooper Thomas W. Devlin, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

A Haverhill man faces sentencing Monday after a jury found him guilty of negligent operation of a motor vehicle for a July 2018 crash that injured a State Police trooper who died more than two years later.

Devlin’s widow, Nancy, and Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, spoke outside the courthouse after the verdict was announced, according to video posted online by WHDH-TV.

“It was an incredible, incredible relief,” Nancy Devlin told the television station. “It’s what we hoped and prayed for.”

McNamara told WHDH that Devlin was an “amazing man, great trooper, friend, a trooper’s trooper.”

In a statement released Saturday, a spokesman said the State Police union encourages Fortes to impose the “maximum sentence possible.”

“While the family will never be able to fully move on, they will absolutely move forward. The Association hopes that this guilty verdict brings some semblance of closure to this senseless tragedy,” the statement said.

The association also asked motorists to drive safely.

“We urge all of those on the road to put the phone down, slow down and move over when you see a first responder pulled over on the side of the road,” the statement said.

A State Police spokesman said the agency would wait to comment until after Francis is sentenced.

Francis’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Francis had faced a motor vehicle homicide charge just weeks before his conviction on the less serious charge. He was accused of driving a Toyota Prius more than 54 miles per hour into Devlin as the trooper was performing a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica, knocking him unconscious, fracturing his ankle, and leaving him with neck and head injuries.

Devlin, a married father of four, underwent a half-dozen surgeries over the next two years before his death in September 2020. After filing motor vehicle homicide charges against Francis last spring, Middlesex County prosecutors contended that with “everything being the same,” Devlin, 58, would have still been alive if he “was not hit by the defendant’s car.”

But weeks before trial, Ryan’s office dropped the homicide charge after the state’s chief medical examiner’s office reversed its findings in the case, ruling that Devlin’s death was likely not only caused by the injuries he suffered in the crash — as it originally found — but also a rare and fatal brain disease.

Ryan’s office said that test results showing Devlin had Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, or CJD, were never included in records it or the medical examiner received until prosecutors requested the results from a national testing center in mid-February.

Dr. Rebecca Dedrick, a state assistant medical examiner, then told prosecutors that she could not, in fact, “tease out” how Devlin got the brain disease and changed the manner of his death from an accident to undetermined. CJD, a type of prion disease, can quickly leave a patient severely disabled, and, in most cases, death occurs within a year, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The reversal raised a litany of questions about how officials handled the investigation into Devlin’s death.

The medical examiner’s office did not conduct an autopsy of Devlin’s body before issuing its initial ruling that he died of complications of injuries sustained in the crash. And though prosecutors said they didn’t receive test results showing Devlin had the disease until last month, court records show they were made aware of their existence nearly a year prior.

Dr. Steven Arnold, a Massachusetts General Hospital neurologist hired by Francis’s attorneys to review his medical records, wrote in an April 2021 affidavit that spinal fluid tests conducted in August 2020 confirmed that Devlin had CJD days before his death.

Dedrick had initially concluded last spring that even though Devlin’s doctors believed he was developing the rare, degenerative brain disease before his death, she believed the “only exposure [to the disease] would’ve been the surgeries” he endured after the crash.

But in dropping the homicide charge, prosecutors said they had spoken to the director of the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, which performed the testing on Devlin. He called it “highly unlikely” that the trooper had been exposed to the disease through surgery, adding that there have been only four cases of “acquired CJD” in US history.

Dr. Mindy Hull, the state’s chief medical examiner, has repeatedly declined to address questions about her office’s handling of the case. Since Hull was appointed to lead the office in 2017, medical examiners under her have significantly scaled back how often they conduct autopsies, to the point that the office now has one of the lowest autopsy rates in the country among statewide medical examiners’ offices.

