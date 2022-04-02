Lynn man assaults two men who intervened in argument on Blue Line

Transit Police officers received a report of a disturbance at the MBTA’s Aquarium station at 10:41 a.m.

Omar Singhateh was arrested on “numerous assault charges,” Transit Police said in a statement Saturday.

A 29-year-old Lynn man punched and kicked a 60-year-old man and punched a 31-year-old man during an altercation on board a Blue Line train Thursday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Officers were told at the station that Singhateh initiated an argument with an elderly woman while on board the train because he didn’t like “the way she ‘strangely’ looked at him,” according to the statement.

A 60-year-old man and 31-year-old man tried to calm Singhateh down as he became increasingly aggressive with the woman, Transit Police said.

Their deescalation attempt didn’t work, and Singhateh proceeded to punch and kick the 60-year-old man, Transit Police said. Then, he punched the 31-year-old man when he tried to stop that assault, according to the statement.

At the station, both victims pointed out Singhateh, who was standing on the platform after the assault, and Transit Police placed him in custody.

