Male victim critically injured in early morning Hyannis stabbing

Several people are in custody after a man was allegedly stabbed early Saturday morning in Hyannis, officials said.
The man was critically injured and was being treated at a Boston hospital, Barnstable police and the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement Saturday evening.
A number of arrests have been made, the statement said, but the exact number or names of suspects were not disclosed.
Police went to the area of Old Colony Road and Main Street after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing at about 1 a.m., the statement said.
“Police observed a group of three individuals standing over a male subject laying on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds,” officials said.
The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and then later flown to Boston Medical Center, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by Barnstable police and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
