Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Stoneham

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 2, 2022, 34 minutes ago

A female suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a motor vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Stoneham Saturday evening, police and fire said.

The female was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge in the parking lot at 113 Hill St. at about 6 p.m., Stoneham police and fire said in a joint statement.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Boston. Her condition was not released.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the statement said.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should call the Stoneham Police Department at 781-438-1215.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

