Roxbury Prep eyes Newmarket site for new high school campus

Roxbury Prep, a network of college preparatory charter schools with five schools serving 1,500 students in four Boston neighborhoods, is proposing to build a gleaming new 92,000-square-foot high school not far from Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an industrial area where street crime and open drug use is commonplace despite the city’s efforts to clean it up.

After an emotional and racially charged four-year battle to build a new high school serving mostly Black and Latino students on the border of a mostly white West Roxbury neighborhood, the leaders of a highly regarded public charter school have settled on a new site where the neighbors are less likely to complain: Newmarket, the heart of Boston’s opioid crisis.

The school won’t be ready for at least two years, and Roxbury Prep’s leaders say that’s enough time to stabilize the otherwise desolate neighborhood. Besides, they say, Roxbury Prep’s high school students deserve to finally be together, rather than divided between two campuses, in Hyde Park and Roxbury. The students will finally get first-class science laboratories and sports and performance facilities near public transit. And in Boston’s overheated real estate market, finding a location that could meet the complex requirements of a school was a challenge.

The school “can unify in a space where businesses and elected officials can see them, know them,” said school cofounder Shradha Patel. “They will be able to be together and really pursue the education they deserve. I think that’s the most special thing.”

But many parents and observers say the site originally planned for the unified high school, on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale, near West Roxbury center, was perfect, and Boston’s infamous racialized neighborhood politics may have forced Prep’s mostly Black, Latino, and low-income students into a more hazardous setting for a school.

“I would be heartbroken if they felt like they had to settle on plan B because of racial animus,” said Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who represents Roslindale and fought for the school to locate in the neighborhood, which doesn’t have a high school. “Everyone should feel upset if that’s what happened.”

Some parents are, in fact, deeply distressed, including Kimberly Thomas. Her 16-year-old son attends Roxbury Prep’s Hyde Park campus, and she had hoped to send her four younger children there. Thomas, who is Black, said she’d reconsider if the school follows through on plans to build in the Newmarket neighborhood.

“That’s not a place for a school,” she said.

Many opponents of the project object to the accusation that racism motivated their disapproval of the Roslindale site. There were a range of other arguments: Some said the project would increase traffic, that the lot was too small for the school, and the open commuter rail tracks near the school were unsafe.

“It was never an issue of color or being against children,” said West Roxbury resident Todd Wyner. “I didn’t feel like all the aspects of safety had been considered.”

When Roxbury Prep set out in 2017 to build a new high school at the old Clay Auto Center on Belgrade Avenue, the school had built a reputation for strict discipline policies and strong academics: All students take at least one Advanced Placement course, and the school sends virtually all its graduates to college.

The school, cofounded by former president Barack Obama’s secretary of education, John King, has been studied by an MIT Nobel prize winner for its success in boosting academic achievement.

So it was a surprise to some of its backers when neighbors raised concerns about the school coming to Roslindale.

At one of the first community meetings about the proposal, held at the local police station, opponents circulated a petition saying that car insurance rates would rise if the school was built at the site, and at least one resident said he worried students at the proposed school would steal his car, according to two West Roxbury residents who attended the crowded meeting and didn’t want to be identified for fear of reigniting the neighborhood conflict. At another meeting, someone said they “did not want to see 700 Black kids walk by [their] house to go to 7-Eleven,” according to one of the residents, who also owns a business in town.

After school supporters said racism was behind the residents’ complaints, the rhetoric changed. Opponents complained about the traffic the school would bring to a commercial section of West Roxbury where there was already an elementary school. Opponents also said the school wouldn’t benefit children in the neighborhood, even though West Roxbury students are eligible to enter the school’s lottery admissions process.

Flyers and signs reading, “Stop 361 Belgrade — Save our neighborhood” dotted neighbors’ lawns and windshields, a reference to the site’s address. “It was talked about at every place you went,” said the West Roxbury resident and business owner. “Soccer. Hockey practice. It was a really emotional battle.”

The school hired media and political consultants and paid more than $500,000 on permitting consultants, and knocked on doors in West Roxbury and Roslindale to address residents’ concerns. It even scaled back the project, to around 560 students from more than 800, to appease neighbors and elected officials.

But then neighbors raised new concerns, saying the school wouldn’t be large enough to accommodate all of its students.

Mayor Michelle Wu, during her election campaign, said the city should focus on improving the long-neglected buildings attended by children in Boston Public Schools. If Roxbury Prep built a new high school building, it might draw students away from schools run by the city, she told Commonwealth Magazine in 2020. Representatives for City Councilor Julia Mejia said she also objected to the project because of the school’s rigid approach to student discipline.

Nearly a quarter of Roxbury Prep students across the middle and high school campuses were disciplined during the 2017-2018 school year. In the most recent available data, disciplinary rates were around 9 percent for 2019-2020, compared to 1 percent for students at Boston’s three exam schools.

After four years, the Boston Planning & Development Agency had not scheduled a vote on the project and did not explain why. Then, last April, Roxbury Prep gave up.

“After much consideration, Roxbury Prep has decided to step away from the 361 Belgrade Ave site at this time,” the school wrote in an e-mail to supporters. The message thanked those who “took action” against “what were at times racist claims about our students and our school.”

The move disappointed Celdra Allen-Harding, a Roslindale resident whose son graduated from Roxbury Prep High School in 2020 and who pushed for the city to allow the school to build in Roslindale.

“All the white people were coming out and screaming at us. ... And they won,” said Allen-Harding, who is Black.

Apart from avoiding the conflict in West Roxbury, there were other reasons for the school to look elsewhere. The pandemic had changed the real estate market, and new, affordable sites were becoming available, school officials wrote.

Now the school plans to build its school at 69-71 Proctor St., on a site it plans to buy from Boston-based Kensington Investment Co. The school said it looked at more than 60 locations over the last five years before selecting the site, and that renovating an existing building to meet school building codes was “essentially cost prohibitive.”

The lot sits across the street from a playground and large ball field, and adjacent to Boston’s Mason Elementary School. Further down the street is 1010 Massachusetts Ave., a city office building housing the Boston Public Health Commission. A few blocks away, across Massachusetts Avenue, is the Newmarket stop on the commuter rail.

Allen-Harding worries students won’t be able to walk around the school’s neighborhood safely the way they would have at the Roslindale location.

“But if the neighborhood doesn’t give them problems building the school there, then maybe it’s worth it,” she added.

Concerns about the new location come as no surprise to school cofounder Shradha Patel, who said parents raised similar concerns about the neighborhoods that are home to the school’s existing campuses.

Patel lives in Roslindale but visits the Newmarket area twice a week when her son plays baseball and basketball at The BASE Inc., a nonprofit offering tutoring, sports, and college counseling to hundreds of kids. Patel plans for Prep to partner with The BASE and other local groups.

“This is an opportunity for our kids to understand what equity, what diversity, what community partnership means,” she said.

The school plans to call parents individually to discuss concerns, and to come up with plans to address any safety issues that arise once the school opens, said Patel.

So far, the neighborhood has welcomed the school.

If approved, the site would fall in District Three, represented by Councilor Frank Baker. Baker, whose district includes parts of Dorchester, South Boston, and the South End, said the high school could jumpstart city efforts to bring more recreational and outdoor youth activities to the area.

“The more positive activity that we can generate there, it will hopefully displace the negative things that are happening down there,” Baker said.

Stephanie Monteirro-Merritt, The BASE’s interim president, welcomed Roxbury Prep’s plans, and said her organization would collaborate on developing the charter school students’ sports development, academic skills, and career preparation.

“I see it as a win-win to support our Black and brown kids in the neighborhood,” Monteirro-Merritt said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

She acknowledged substance abuse problems in the surrounding area but said they haven’t affected The BASE as much as people may think.

“Students’ safety is paramount, and anyone who comes to Newmarket would say it’s a neighborhood on the rise,” Monteirro-Merritt said. “The families are coming, and they’re here every day.”

Even if the neighborhood supports the project, the school still needs city approval. Asked if Wu would support the new proposal, her spokesperson responded: “The administration looks forward to a thorough public review process.”

If approved, the school wouldn’t be the first in the area. Orchard Gardens K-8 and the Mason Elementary School, both neighborhood schools, have contended with the area’s troubles for years. After families and staff at Orchard Gardens complained to the School Committee in 2019 that drug users were leaving needles on the playground and defecating on school property, the district improved fencing around the school.

Since then, parents say it’s better — on school property, at least.

“He still sees syringes on the way to school,” said Yrmaris Matias, a parent of an Orchard Gardens sixth-grader and the co-chair of the school’s parent council, who lives nearby on Massachusetts Avenue. “But it’s not something you want your child to see. I wouldn’t send my son to high school in this area.”

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.