Three-car crash in Salem damages building, sends one to hospital

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a three-car crash in Salem Friday evening that also damaged a commercial building, police said.

Salem police responded to a report of an accident involving multiple vehicles at 280 Jefferson Ave. around 5:12 p.m. Friday, police wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. The Jefferson Avenue address is listed as that of the Castle Hill Mini Mart.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and observed damage to the Mini Mart, the statement said. Police did not disclose the extent of the damage to the building.