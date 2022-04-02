WWII soldier from Revere to be buried with full military honors

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin will have a public wake on Saturday, April 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Bell-O’Dea Funeral Home at 376 Washington St. in Brookline to honor his life and service, according to an obituary posted to the funeral home’s website.

A World War II airman and Revere native whose remains were returned home Friday evening, nearly 80 years after he was shot down in Romania, will be buried this week with full military honors at a cemetery in Brookline.

In this World War II-era photograph provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin, of Revere. stands in front of a microphone. McMackin, who was shot down over Romania during World War II, was accounted for in August of 2020. The 26-year-old McMackin was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that in August 1943 participated in a massive bombing mission against Romanian oil fields and refineries. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)

A procession will leave the funeral home at noon and go to the Holyhood Cemetery in Chestnut Hill, where McMackin will be laid to rest next to his parents, the obituary said.

McMackin’s remains arrived at Logan Airport in Boston late Friday night. A hearse carrying his flag-draped casket was escorted to Revere, where city officials and residents lined the streets in his honor, according to the office of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

“While separated by eight decades and thousands of miles, Staff Sergeant McMackin’s name has resonated through our city as an exemplar of sacrifice in a time of immense peril,” Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

McMackin died on August 1, 1943 during Operation Tidal Wave in Romania when his plane crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire. He was 26.

He was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator during the mission, which targeted refineries and oil fields in Romania thought to be vital to the Nazi war effort.

McMackin was born on Feb. 23, 1917, and entered the United State Army Air Forces on Feb. 4, 1942, according to his obituary.

“A product of a loving family, the Immaculate Conception Parish, and Revere High School, Staff Sergeant McMackin no doubt held his hometown and all-American hometowns near his heart as he served his nation,” Arrigo wrote.

American soldiers killed in action and who could not be identified were buried in a Romanian cemetery and later moved to one in Belgium. In 2017, the Defense Department began exhuming remains and attempting to identify them. McMackin was identified through DNA, dental and anthropological analysis, officials said.

After McMackin’s remains arrived in Boston, he returned for one last time to his hometown. Revere city officials, police and firefighters stood at attention as the hearse passed by before stopping at a funeral home. Among the mourners were two of McMackin’s relatives, Arrigo said in the post.

“I know our city is grateful to him and his family for his service,” Arrigo wrote.

Material from previous Globe reports and Globe wire services was used in this article.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.