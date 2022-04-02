Raskin mocks Cawthorn and GOP over ‘cocaine-fueled orgies’ comment

Cawthorn has faced blowback from wide swaths of his conference, including top-ranking members like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, after he alleged on a podcast at the end of March that some of his colleagues engage in orgies and use cocaine.

“I concede our party is not for the kind of cocaine-fueled orgies that a freshman Republican representative bragged about this week, but we do understand that their marijuana prohibition laws don’t work for our people,” Raskin quipped while discussing the legislation Friday.

While advocating for legislation to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level, Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland also used his allotted speaking time make a not-so-subtle dig at freshman Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who embroiled the Republican Party in scandal this past week.

That wasn’t the only zinger from Raskin, who has emerged as an outspoken Democrat in the House and is a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks.

Speaking about the marijuana legislation, Raskin noted the growing number of states that have either decriminalized or legalized the drug in some form amid a significant shift in public attitudes over recent years.

“What a massive outbreak of common sense in America against the GOP’s failed authoritarian war on marijuana that depends on paranoid tropes from the 1970s,” Raskin said. “It’s like they saw ‘Reefer Madness’ in middle school and never got over it.”

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act would remove marijuana from the federal list of scheduled substances and eliminate criminal penalties for an individual who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana, among other changes. The measure passed largely along partisan lines in a 220-to-204 vote, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Cawthorn, who was not present for the session, voted against the measure by proxy. In the past couple of days, he has remained defiant after making the contentious claims against unnamed lawmakers in Congress.

It all started when he made an appearance on the “Warrior Poet Society” podcast. Cawthorn had spoken of the “sexual perversion that goes on in Washington” and shared that he had been invited to orgies by colleagues in their 60s to 70s whom he has “looked up to” throughout his life. Cawthorn also said he had witnessed prominent lawmakers “do a key bump of cocaine right in front” of him.

Cawthorn’s comments picked up steam this week, and it did not take long before he received a public dressing down from McCarthy. He was met with criticism from other members of the GOP as well, including Senator Richard Burr and Senator Thom Tillis, who also represent North Carolina. Burr told CNN Cawthorn has “clearly ... been an embarrassment at times,” while Tillis, who has previously condemned the freshman congressman, endorsed a primary challenger against him on Thursday.

McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise had a private talk with Cawthorn on Wednesday, and afterward, McCarthy told Politico that more conversations with Cawthorn could be possible and that he may be punished, which could entail losing his committee spots, if he does not start addressing “certain things” in his professional and personal life. McCarthy also said there is “no evidence behind his statements.”

“There’s a lot of different things that can happen. But I just told him he’s lost my trust. He’s going to have to earn it back,” he said. “You can’t make statements like that as a member of Congress, it affects everybody else and the country as a whole.”

Though unusual for McCarthy to openly chastise a representative in his party, this is not the first time Cawthorn has found himself in hot water.

He recently drew backlash after being caught on video calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug,” in a break from widespread congressional support for the country fighting invading Russian forces. Cawthorn was also charged with driving with a revoked license for the second time in March, and multiple women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him last year.

But Cawthorn, who was elected in 2020 and has emerged as a staunch loyalist to former president Donald Trump, is not backing down, even as he faces a crowded GOP primary. Cawthorn released an ad on Thursday and statement Friday evening defiantly doubling down on his comments.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.