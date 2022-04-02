Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, April 2 -8

“A workshop on ways that teachers can create developmentally appropriate safe spaces that support and affirm gender expansive students in classrooms.”

Monday, April 4

“Kleh Lecture featuring Sahar Aziz: Global Islamophobia in an Era of Populism”

Boston University School of Law, 12:45 p.m., virtual and in-person

“An exploration of the political, social, and legal factors in nations where Islamophobia has reached systemic levels to understand Islamophobia as an entrenched international human rights issue, as opposed to an isolated temporal social problem.”

“Starr Forum: The Wider Implications of the War in Ukraine”

MIT, 1 p.m., virtual

Speakers include Joel Brenner, senior research fellow, MIT Center for International Studies; Taylor Fravel, Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science at MIT and director, MIT Security Studies Program; Roger Petersen, Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science at MIT; and Jim Walsh, senior research associate, MIT Security Studies Program.

“From Slave to Female Buffalo Soldier”

Boston Public Library (Codman Square Branch), 6:30 p.m., in-person

Muqeedah Salaam’s lecture on Cathay Williams, the first and only Black woman Buffalo Soldier in the US States Army.

Tuesday, April 5

“Philip N. Backstrom Jr. Survivor Lecture | Dr. Agnes Kaposi”

Northeastern University, 12 p.m., virtual

Kaposi’s autobiography, “Yellow Star-Red Star,” is about her life as a child in Hungary before and during World War II and under Communist rule, and her subsequent escape to Britain.

Wednesday, April 6

“Portfolio Power: The Artist Portfolio with Anabel Vázquez Rodríguez”

Mass Cultural Council, 2 p.m., virtual

”In this workshop, participants will learn best practices for creating and presenting a portfolio that has a lasting impression while being accessible.”

“Female Genius: Eliza Harriot and George Washington at the Dawn of the Constitution”

Massachusetts Historical Society, 6 p.m. virtual and in-person

“‘Female Genius’ makes clear that America’s framing moment did not belong solely to white men.”

“Meet the First Ever Boston Youth Poet Laureate”

Boston Public Library (Copley Square Branch), 6 p.m., in-person

“Celebrate National Poetry Month with the first Boston Youth Poet Laureate, Alondra Bobadilla.”

Thursday, April 7

“Black Abolitionists and the Meaning of Higher Learning”

Massachusetts Historical Society, 5:15 p.m., virtual

“This paper will focus on Black abolitionist thought on higher learning and its implications for the colleges of the antebellum United States.”

“2022 Spring Lecture Series: Kwesi Daniels”

Boston Architectural College, 6 p.m., virtual

“This lecture will explore Daniels’s educational and personal journey of discovery from being a student to a professor, and now the Head of the Department of Architecture at Tuskegee University.”

“Remembering Phillis”

Revolutionary Spaces, 6 p.m., in-person

“A celebration of Phillis Wheatley Peters — a literary prodigy in 18th century Boston who became the first Black woman to publish a book of poetry.”

— Compiled by Abi Canina