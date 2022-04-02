A final act of devotion, raw and real

She had been a mariner as a young woman, gaining competence in the ways of a ship until she was promoted to chief mate on big schooners in the North Atlantic and Caribbean. Shipmates warmed to her telltale laugh, loud and frequent. An efficient officer, she nevertheless kept a well-worn Katharine Hepburn quote tacked up as a personal aid to navigation. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.”

She had always been brave. Some months before, knowing what was coming, she chose the place she wanted among the apple trees. Now we were gathered to say goodbye. Beyond the open grave, just dug by her sons, lay her garden shed and gardens. Beyond them, down the hill, the marsh and forest, only a stone’s throw from Maine’s rockbound coast.

The pine planks of her simple coffin glowed almost white in the noontime sun. It rested on sawhorses in the dooryard between her husband’s shop, where he had built it, and the orchard they had planted years ago.

On one of those voyages, she had met her husband-to-be, a talented boat builder and mechanic blessed with strength and intelligence but who was then, by his own admission, adrift in life’s crosscurrents. She saw promise. They married. They came ashore. They expanded the snug Maine house he had built near the coast in Georgetown. She birthed healthy sons, cultivated gardens in fertile areas between their land’s ledges, and always had room in her heart for cats and retrievers and the migratory songbirds that appeared each winter. Her husband told friends, “She saved me.”

The late Wendy Runstadler Keith-Hardy, who died in January at the age of 61, aboard the schooner R/V Westward, out of Woods Hole, Mass., in an undated photo. Ken Potter

She stayed close to her parents and other family. Her laugh remained loud and frequent. The Hepburn quote remained in sight. Years passed. Magical childhoods promoted innate curiosity in the boys. They learned trades, went to college, and ventured into the world. She thrived professionally and made plans. The diagnosis came unexpectedly one November. She had been fine, until something was not quite right. Her doctor ran tests. Specialists weighed in. Stage four, metastatic, small-cell lung cancer.

Chemotherapy, radiation, and side effects came in turn. Her sons came home to help. They were strong but too young for this, and their pain and that of their father cut her deeply. Of her husband, she simply said, “He’s my rock.”

Come spring, she put in her peas. Determined to plant, she hoped to harvest. By the end of the summer she was still walking and managed daysailing with her sons on that enchanting coast. With sails drawing and helm responding to her pressure on the tiller, the boat seemed alive.

They had always been a fiercely independent family, for whom the old ways were important. Traditions of the sea, of the trades, and of the simple life were all reflected in books shelved throughout their house. They made decisions about her end in light of those values. There would be no hearse, no embalmer, no crematorium, no concrete burial container to shield her coffin from the weight of the earth. If all went according to plan, in time she would nourish trees overhead.

Friends visited, cried, and laughed. They dredged up memories of Newfoundland fog and tropical trade-wind passages, of a Spanish shipyard, of the boys’ childhood antics, of her gardens and chickens and dogs. Her laugh came less frequently.

One afternoon her husband, one son, several women friends, and I were by her side, talking and holding her hand. She had been unconscious for a while, her breathing labored. Her eyes fluttered once, and she was gone.

Those of us present felt privileged to witness the grief-stricken hours that followed. Tears, sobs, and phone calls were, of course, the norm. The intimacy of preparing her body for burial and committing it to a homebuilt coffin and a family-dug grave were not.

Her husband brought in the coffin. He had fashioned it from half-inch clear pine, knot free, widest at the shoulders, tapering toward the head and more to the feet. He had made handles from one-and-a-quarter-inch, three-strand cotton rope, fastened on the inside with wall-and-crown knots, a sailorman’s touch. A few of those knots needed finishing, which he and their son turned to, completing the job as the hospice nurse arrived to certify the death. Then, as daylight faded, the southwestern sky turned dark orange, glowing luminously with winter’s bare trees silhouetted starkly against it.

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. Her husband began the Irish blessing from memory, ending with and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. A bottle of Irish whiskey appeared; the teapot whistled. Toasts followed, celebrations of life mixed with tears.

She had been dressed in a clean cotton shirt, biodegradable, as was the coffin, its handles, and the white sheet that would become her shroud. Family and friends’ willing hands arranged that sheet, then lifted the cotton flannel comforter with her body, laying it tenderly in the coffin. Pallbearers pro tempore carried her outdoors to the unheated shop, where she would spend her last night aboveground. We gathered in fellowship there, in the cold, with abundant thanks and even some humor.

To watch a competent, self-reliant family addressing every aspect of death and burial themselves is to glimpse dimensions of grief and love that have been lost to many of us. The logistical challenges that death presents these days are almost invariably delegated to funeral professionals in a transactional process that becomes hands off and impersonal. This was more raw and real, a final act of devotion.

Mourners gathered the next day in brilliant January sunshine. Words followed, including Robert Louis Stevenson’s Under the wide and starry sky, / Dig the grave and let me lie. . . . / Here he lies where he longed to be; / Home is the sailor, home from the sea, / And the hunter home from the hill. Husband and sons lowered away. “Easily, boys. Gently, gently.” Hands dug into the piled earth, some gloved, some bare, covering the coffin. Then with shovels we filled the grave, mounding earth above it, and with whispered goodbyes walked up the hill to the house and its warming fire.

Jeff Bolster is a sailor, historian, and writer who lives in Portsmouth, N.H.