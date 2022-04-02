The joke, the slap, and choosing sides

Wow — this is the first time I’ve ever disagreed with Jeneé Osterheldt (”Two men, a slap, and the hypocrisy of us all,” Page A1, March 29). She strayed so far off point; but I’ll focus on the line that the Globe highlighted: “Since Oscar night there’s been so much yelling about who was right and wrong. There is no winning side. What I know: Jada Pinkett Smith was wronged.” No, Chris Rock was wronged. Comedians have been spouting bald jokes forever. When people stop laughing, they’ll stop spouting. Most comedy comes from making fun of something or someone. When you’re Jada Pinkett Smith and you’re married to Will Smith, and you’re sitting in the front row at the Oscars, you need to be prepared to be made fun of. Chris Rock had no culpability in Will Smith’s inexcusable behavior.

When you’re in the front row at the Oscars, comedy will come for you

Dan Kupferman

Mashpee

Instructions to a 3-year-old

Sorry, Jeneé Osterheldt, but the wrong suffered by Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars is not even remotely comparable to the one inflicted on Chris Rock by her husband. To suggest otherwise is grotesque. Hair loss is hard for women but only in the rarefied world occupied by the Smiths is it considered a tragedy. Will Smith could have emulated his wife and dismissed Rock’s lame joke with a scowl. Later, he might have issued a public condemnation. Instead, he failed a test we ask three-year-olds to pass: “Use your words. Don’t hit.”

Andy Moore

Brookline

No excuse for bullying abuse

Cheers for Jeneé Osterheldt’s column “Will Smith, Chris Rock, and the hypocrisy of us all” (March 29), for pointing out that violence comes in many forms. Have we forgotten that thousands of students have committed suicide as the result of verbal bullying? While many are scrutinizing Will Smith’s actions, they have overlooked the fact that Chris Rock’s reportedly unscripted and weaponized remarks were equally abusive.

The Academy is also culpable for encouraging an environment of cutting, “roast” humor for decades, and should in fact be investigating itself. Those in the world of potty humor comedians, shock jocks, and media sensationalists — and their enablers — have to learn to play nice, like everyone else.

Glenn Kulbako

Somerville

Both men were wrong

I appreciated most of Jeneé Osterheldt’s observations regarding the Oscar-night incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock (“Two men, a slap, and the hypocrisy of us all,” Page A1, March 29), including her elaboration on the widely misunderstood and often ignored pain many Black women must endure as well as her apparent agreement that both these men were flat-out wrong and guilty of inappropriate behavior, although for different reasons. And that Smith’s public apologies should have been followed by one from Rock to Jada Pinkett Smith. Incidentally, the day following that incident, my wife overheard a female clerk at a local store ending a conversation on the topic with a co-worker with an emphatic “She’s the one that should have slapped him upside the head, not him!” Wisdom shows up in all sorts of places.

Tom Mirabile

Norfolk





When meanness and violence become the norm

No one should make fun of anyone who has an autoimmune disease that leads to baldness. Period. No one should engage in violence in any way, physical or mental. Period.

Why is it that we laugh at people who make mean fun of others, and even accept violence of all kinds, in TV shows, in movies, in sports and entertainment as well as our politics, our schools, and every part of our daily lives?

Angela Nielsen

Newton Highlands

A Hollywood story and a real story

Maybe, in some far-off land of the imagination, a man might be acquitted for drawing his scimitar and lopping the head off anyone who cavalierly and publicly insulted that man’s wife.

Elsewhere, in the real world, hundreds gathered in a theater, innocents seeking shelter from the ruthless and barbaric assault of an invasive army that now targets civilians, the elderly, women, and children. On March 16, some 300 such innocents died in that Mariupol theater.

And this week, in yet another part of the world, hundreds gathered in a theater . . . the glamorous and privileged . . . most having gained both great wealth and fame, many of them from depicting and even glorifying violence in full color for the world’s entertainment. Yet, amazingly, they and the entire nation seem shocked and indignant to bear witness to a man actually slapping the face of another man for cavalierly and publicly insulting his wife. Go figure.

Richard Kelley

Marlborough