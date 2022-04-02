What to do about BPS

Re “Wu urges state to give city a chance with schools: Testifies a takeover would be ‘counterproductive’ ” (Page A1, March 23): It is by now an established fact that standardized testing correlates so strongly with family income that causation is all but indisputable. Student performance on such testing is probably the criteria by which the state will make its determination on receivership. It was nearly 30 years ago that the historic Massachusetts Education Reform Act was passed. It would appear that 30 years later the question of poverty, and the problems of children in families living in poverty, might be better addressed more directly, and that children’s learning should cease being measured by practices and instruments that have failed miserably at the task to which they were assigned. Mayor Wu, the parents, teachers, and children of Boston deserve the opportunity to demonstrate the real causes of the structural inequities that have led to this ongoing crisis, and be given the time to work at developing more effective learning and assessment strategies for those children.

Frederick P. Sperounis

Newton





The accountability question

What does accountability look like in education in Massachusetts? The storm clouds that seem to be brewing around receivership for the Boston Public Schools raise the issue of how the department addresses problems that arise in its public, charter, and publicly funded special education schools. The issue was raised in the education commissioner’s most recent newsletter, but accountability and oversight in Massachusetts’ schools seems to vary and range wildly, barring the occasional bolt of receivership lightning from on high. The truth is that there are no policies and procedures in place, including under the Individuals with Disabilities Act part B for special education. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has guidelines and advisories, but nothing that is enforceable beyond their own implacable will when they do decide to step in. The department should craft policies and procedures that are enforceable and consistent and ensure that training for their own staff who oversee complex situations, such as approved chapter 766 schools for special education students, know what it is they are looking at when they do inspections. The lack of clear policies and procedures has led to a system that is highly inequitable and one that ensures there will be problems that remain pent-up until drastic action is needed.

Ben Tobin

Williamsburg

The writer is an education advocate and special education teacher working with students throughout Massachusetts.