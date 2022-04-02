After last year’s spending spree it’s clear the Patriots are back to their way of doing business

Last offseason’s record free agent spending spree was an outlier, a rapid reaction to tumbling to 7-9 while You Know Who danced on their graves and the Super Bowl trophy presentation stage in Tampa. Now, the team is relevant again and has a bright young quarterback and hope to sell the Foxborough Faithful. Good enough.

The Patriots are back in business and back to their way of doing business.

The Patriots are resting on their rings and their return to the playoffs. That was the real NFL owners meetings message from coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft recently.

Last year’s urgency has been replaced by complacency and assuagement. Actions speak louder than words. The Patriots’ relative inaction speaks louder than anything uttered in Florida.

Wait, you’re saying. Didn’t you hear Kraft put Belichick on notice with pointed comments last Tuesday? “It bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years,” Kraft said. He added that when it comes to contending he would “expect it to happen as soon as this year.”

Don’t be fooled or distracted. Kraft isn’t moving on from Belichick — that’s lunacy — and he’s not putting the heat on him, either. Belichick still has carte blanche. This was performative public relations by RKK.

No one in Fort Foxborough really thinks they have to fundamentally change the way they do business post-Tom Brady. They believe their approaches, philosophies, and processes were as much responsible for those six Lombardi Trophies as Brady. Subtract Brady, insert Mac Jones, make a few tweaks to The System, and you’re good to go, even after losing four of your final five games.

Kraft’s declaration of expectations was classic good cop, bad cop. He was the good cop for frustrated fans and media who feel that Belichick turns a deaf and defiant ear to their questions, concerns, and calls to be let in on the big-picture blueprint.

The tell was that Kraft’s remark about winning a playoff game was in his opening statement, unsolicited, not a response to a question. He was publicly empathizing with the hoi polloi frustrated by the Hoodie.

The day before, Belichick, despite a colorful shirt, offered the usual drab explanations and insights. Threads that go nowhere. He looked like he was barely tolerating the indignity of having to field inquiries about the offseason.

He wouldn’t get anywhere near a statement he made following the Patriots’ ignominious 47-17 playoff drubbing by the Bills when he posited that the team had to figure out if the loss was just a bad night or indicative of larger failings. Confronted with his own words, he merely said the team was on to 2022.

Belichick was at his obstructing and deflecting best. This was such an abject display of tooth-pulling that Belichick should be able to put D.D.S next to his name.

Kraft had to counter for PR purposes.

So, he basically engaged in organizational flagellation, directed at his coach, who doesn’t care. Kraft’s comments constituted a Josh Beckett-like ruse. Levy the criticism yourself to take the steam out of your critics.

Most of the other things he said were the standard Patriots palaver about headlines not winning games, the importance of chemistry, and how well the team has traditionally done beating an NFL system rigged for parity in a salary-cap league. He misdirected the media with a few headline quotes while essentially offering his imprimatur to the offseason.

You think he wants to cut checks for $175 million in guaranteed money two years in a row? One of the great advantages of Belichick during a terrific tenure entering its 23rd season is that he has consistently constructed winners in cost-effective fashion.

Why would Kraft want that to change?

The two most salient and revealing statements Kraft made were:

“I think Bill has a unique way of doing things. It’s worked out pretty well up to now. I know what I don’t know, and I try to stay out of the way of things I don’t know. I think he’s pretty good, over 40 years of experience doing it. It doesn’t sometimes look straight line to our fans or myself, but I’m results-oriented.”

Does that sound like a man lighting a fire under his coach? He could’ve been wearing an “In Bill We Trust” T-shirt.

Kraft also made this insightful remark about the state of the team in an offseason in which many other AFC teams are loading up:

“So, we have a chance. Without a good coach and a good quarterback no matter how good the other players are, I don’t think you can win consistently. I believe we have both an outstanding coach and a good young prospect at quarterback.”

Again, does that sound like someone who isn’t sold on his team’s direction?

The one area where Kraft did poke Belichick was the draft. It wasn’t as blunt as last year.

“I don’t feel like we’ve done the greatest job the last few years, and I really hope and believe I’ve seen a different approach this year,” he said in a conference call in March 2021.

This year, Kraft said, “I’m happy that I think we had a great draft last year and made up for what happened the previous four years or so. I look forward to hopefully having a great draft this year. That’s the only way that you can build your team for the long term and consistently that you have a chance of winning, is having a good draft.”

He’s right. The Bengals were in the Super Bowl because of their prior two drafts, ones that produced Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson with their first three picks in 2020, and Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase and money kicker Evan McPherson in 2021.

The Patriots’ offseason will ultimately be defined by the draft. No one will remember they didn’t make any “splash” moves or they let cornerback J.C. Jackson walk if they nail their picks.

I can’t go on without referencing this whooper from Belichick about how the team was able to bring back veteran leaders such as Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and James White.

“We bring back the players that we can work things out with,” said Belichick. “It takes two people to have an agreement. When we can do that, that’s great. It’s great for the team, and hopefully the individual players. It’s not just our decision.”

Sure. They bring in the players that take their deals on their terms. That’s the way it was until last offseason. Now, Patriots privilege pricing is back!

Belichick never lets players rest on their résumés, but he’s resting on his considerable coaching CV — with Kraft’s approval. The message from the Patriots is trust us, look at our track record, not our roster.

Trust me, Belichick — the face of the franchise — isn’t going anywhere. Hopefully, we won’t be saying the same thing about the team he’s assembling for 2022.

