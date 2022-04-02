Chris Kreider of the Rangers has put Massachusetts goal scoring back on the map

Kreider entered the weekend with a career-high 46 goals, ranked third in the NHL to Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) and Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), and No. 1 for power-play strikes (24). He is big (6 feet 3 inches, 225 pounds), strong, jaguar-fast, and agile, and he’s burying pucks at a pace many of us around here once considered essentially a birthright for some of the gifted Massachusetts puck progeny who reached the show.

Chris Kreider has been a hunk, a hunk of burnin’ goal-scoring love all season, and especially of late, the ex-Boston College Eagle connecting for five goals (5-4—9) over his last six games.

Kreider, 30, is the first Bay Stater to reach the 40-goal plateau in the NHL since Bill Guerin, proud son of Wilbraham, knocked home 41 with the Bruins in 2001-02. Guerin also potted 40 in 2000-01, the same season Scott Young of Clinton poured in 40 for the Blues.

“What really jumps out at me … that generation of player was awesome,” said Andy Brickley, 60, the NESN commentator who went from playing on neighborhood rinks in Melrose to a solid 385-game NHL career. “Phenomenal players, all of them. You know, we talk about our parents being the Greatest Generation, right? To me, that generation of Massachusetts players was the greatest.”

Guerin and Young came at the tail end of a prolific Bay State class that began with Bob Carpenter, the Can’t Miss Kid, connecting for 53 goals in 1984-85, his fourth season with the Capitals. The ex-St John’s Prep phenom, drafted No. 3 in 1981, never again scored more than 27 in a season, finishing with 320 across 1,178 games.

Then came a decade, beginning in 1990-91, that included a string of 40- and 50-goal seasons from a murderer’s row of locals — Kevin Stevens, Jeremy Roenick, Keith Tkachuk, Tony Amonte, and the oft-forgotten Bob Kudelski, the ex-Yale center who was born in Springfield. Kudelski combined for 40 goals in 1993-94, a season he split between Ottawa and Florida.

“You look at the group of American guys in that era who’ve made it to the Hall of Fame — [Brian] Leetch, [Chris] Chelios, and [Mike] Modano,” mused Brickley. “Excellent players, all of them. But there’s no question in my mind some of these Mass. players of the same vintage belong in there, too. I mean, look at the numbers [Roenick] and [Tkachuk] put up. Phenomenal. I try to go to bat for any and all of those guys that I think belong in the Hall of Fame.”

Kreider this season became the ninth Mass.-born-and-raised NHLer to reach the 40-goal plateau, and is on the brink of joining Carpenter, Roenick, Stevens, and Tkachuk at the 50 level.

“He’s probably most like Stevens,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, comparing Kreider to his Bay State brethren. “More that straight-line, get-to-the-net guy … hard to handle.”

Tkachuk, with sons Matthew (Calgary) and Brady (Ottawa) following in his goal-scoring tracks, twice reached the 50-goal stratosphere, and his 52 led the league in 1996-97. John LeClair, of St. Alban’s, Vt., scored 51 times for the Flyers in 1997-98, the last time an America-born NHLer made it to that level. The near-quarter-century drought ended Thursday when Matthews (born in San Ramon, Calif.), playing in his 62nd game this season, notched his 50th with the Leafs. If Kreider joins him, it will be the first time since 1997 (LeClair, Tkachuk) that two Americans have scored 50 in the same season.

Weymouth's Charlie Coyle is another Massachusetts native making his mark. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Bruins center Charlie Coyle, 30, grew up in Weymouth and began playing against Kreider when both were in their mid-teens.

“He’s a big boy, tough to play against,” said Coyle, adding that he has not been surprised by Kreider’s totals this season. “He’s always been so explosive, so strong … you could just tell he had it, such a physical specimen. He works at it, he’s dedicated, and those guys usually succeed. I mean, that’s a lot of goals — a lot of goals — but I think we’ve always seen that he’s capable of doing that.”

Prior to this season, Kreider’s goal-scoring high was 28 (achieved twice). He entered the weekend with a line of 46-19—65, already 12 points higher than his best season. No doubt he has benefited, too, from an upgraded, more motivated roster, directed by new Rangers coach Gerard Gallant.

Gallant allows his forwards some extra feet of rope to create on offense. Bruins fans saw what a difference that more open approach can make when Cassidy took over the bench five years ago from the far more systems-driven Claude Julien. Like Gallant, Cassidy trusts his forwards to work some magic with the puck in the offensive end. Ditto for Martin St. Louis now in Montreal, where the ex-Vermont star and brilliant NHL offensive performer immediately liberated a forward group that was handcuffed under predecessor Dominique Ducharme.

Kreider grew up in Boxford on the North Shore, split four years of high school hockey between Masconomet and Phillips Andover, and turned pro with the Rangers in the spring of 2012 after three years at The Heights.

One link among the nine Mass.-born players to score 40 or more goals, including Kreider, is that they all played at least a year of high school hockey in the Bay State.

Amonte (Thayer Academy) and Young (St. Mark’s) played all four seasons. Kreider, Stevens (Silver Lake), and Kudelski (Agawam) played for public high schools, a path very few serious Massachusetts players choose today. Roenick was at Thayer for two years before playing a season at QMJHL Hull. Carpenter (St. John’s Prep) and Tkachuk (Malden Catholic) went the Catholic route. Guerin played at Wilbraham & Monson and the Springfield Olympics.

The Rangers have Kreider for five more years on a contract that carries a $6.5 million cap hit. No telling if, like Carpenter, Kudelski, and Young, this will be a one-off for his 40-plus-goal production. What we do know is that he has ended a two-decade drought for a state that once produced goal scorers nearly at the rate that HP Hood dropped bottles of milk on our doorstep.

“A good question,” said Cassidy, asked if he had a theory on where all the good Massachusetts goal scorers have gone. “I don’t have a great answer. We’ll have to ask the parents [who grew from that generation]. They need to start having more kids, pass down the DNA, I guess. I imagine it goes in cycles, as long as they keep producing, guys keep coming through, and eventually you can understand why it’s a hockey hotbed, the way it should be.”

LIGHTING THE LAMP

It’s been season of big scores

Sidney Crosby (left) and the Penguins hit double-digits against the Red Wings last Sunday. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Penguins’ 11-2 drubbing of the Red Wings last Sunday night was reminiscent of NHL beatdowns of the World War II era, when clubs filled out rosters with stocking stuffers because many of the game’s elite (such as Kraut Line members Milt Schmidt, Woody Dumart, and Bobby Bauer) shipped off to Europe and didn’t come back till it was over over there.

The Bruins drubbed the Devils, 8-1, on Thursday — the same night the Maple Leafs dealt the Jets a 7-3 clobbering. Lots of big numbers, nearly of the magnitude astronomer Carl Sagan used to ponder.

It is often a fool’s errand to look at scores — be they big or small — in a snapshot and deduce that it reflects any kind of league trend. However, there indeed has been an uptick in one category of big scores this season.

As of Friday morning, per data provided from the league’s intrepid stats staff, there had been 435 games this season in which at least one team scored five goals or more. That represented 40.3 percent of the 1,080 games to date.

The league has not seen that large a percentage in that category since 1993-94, when 41.6 percent of that season’s 1,092 games had at least one team score five times.

Beginning in the late ’70s and into the ‘90s, such big numbers were routine, with percentages always over 50, and some seasons reaching into the 60s (example: 61.7 percent in 1985-86).

Then, of course, came the introduction of video as a coaching/strategy tool, along with lightweight goaltending equipment. Let’s not forget how the left wing lock and the neutral-zone trap sucked the joy out of the scoreboard. We’ve been conditioned to 3-2 and 2-1 results for so long that an 11-2 beatdown comes along almost with the frequency of Elvis being spotted at a Big Burger drive-thru (thank you very much).

As for those World War II years, when life was hard and goal scoring easy, the numbers were big and bigger. In the three seasons, 1942-45, the percentage of games in which a team scored five times or more were: 51.3, 66.0, 52.0.

War, good for absolutely nothing … except maybe for crooked numbers on the scoreboard.

ETC.

Huberdeau always in a giving mood

Slick Florida forward Jonathan Huberdeau set the NHL record for assists by a left winger (71) Thursday night when he dished off for an Aleksander Barkov one-timer in a 4-0 whitewashing of the Blackhawks.

Huberdeau broke the mark of nearly 30 years, set by Bruins rookie Joe Juneau, who picked up his 70th in a 4-2 win at Ottawa on April 14, 1993. Cam Neely scored the goal (3-0 lead) on Juneau’s 70th and Gord Murphy was credited with the second assist. The other Bruins scorers that night: Gordie Roberts, Jim Wiemer, and Brent Hughes.

Li’l Joe Juneau, who finished 0-3—3 that night, was a key member of the Boston “Bonanza Line,” along with Adam Oates and Dmitri “Hoss” Kvartalnov.

Less than a year after notching No. 70, Juneau was dealt to the Capitals at the 1994 trade deadline for Al Iafrate. Juneau finished with 416 helpers in 828 NHL games. Huberdeau’s 71st lifted his career line to 191-401—592 in 658 games.

NHL record for assists in a season: Wayne Gretzky, 163, 1985-86.

In it for the long haul

Billerica native Marc McLaughlin (center) scored his first goal for the Bruins, and got a shower for his troubles. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Garden, already buzzing Thursday night, pumped the vibe ever higher when Billerica’s Marc McLaughlin scored in his first NHL game while wearing his No. 26 Spoked-B sweater.

Bruins fans always have loved their homeboys, and maybe all the more now in an era when it’s increasingly rare to see a local kid crack the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots.

Beyond their separate days at The Heights, McLaughlin and Chris Kreider have their agent, Matt Keator, in common. Just as he cautioned Kreider upon entering the NHL 10 years ago, Keator reminded McLaughlin to be prepared for the hard work that awaits.

“He understands it’s a process,” said Keator, longtime agent of ex-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. “He gets it … has a great understanding of himself, the process, how to play with details. He understands he’ll probably have to go to the minors at some point — and that’s just part of the process.”

McLaughlin, never drafted, signed with the Bruins as a free agent out of Boston College. He had a number of other NHL options, noted Keator, including offers from non-playoff teams that would have plugged him into their varsity roster for the final five weeks of the regular season.

He chose the Bruins, noted Keator, because he felt they offered the best blend of a top team and the chance to develop his game properly for a lengthy career.

“One of the hardest things in the agent business is getting kids and parents to focus on the long haul,” said Keator, an agent for 25-plus years. “Everyone wants to be first … first to sign … first to get in the league. It’s natural. I get it. But what good is it if you’re first to get in and first to be told to get out? The object, I think, should be to get there when the time’s right, when your game is ready, and be the last to leave.”

Melnyk left legacy in Ottawa

The death this past week of Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, 62, sparked speculation that talks will be renewed for the club to shift residence to an arena possibly erected in downtown Ottawa — a plan that has been derailed numerous times, for myriad reasons, in recent years.

It’s expected Melnyk’s two daughters, Anna and Olivia, will maintain ownership and guide the franchise’s fortunes, whether in a new building or remaining on the city’s edges (Kanata).

Melnyk, who underwent a life-saving liver transplant almost seven years ago, bought the club and its arena out of bankruptcy for $130 million (US) in 2003. After Seattle’s recent expansion fee ($650 million), and ever-escalating costs in the construction business, the Senators today have to be valued at upward of $1 billion.

The Senators fell short in their one trip to the Stanley Cup Final (2007 vs. Anaheim) during Melnyk’s tenure. His legacy will include, first and foremost, keeping the franchise in Ottawa, but also ordering its roster teardown in February 2018, later saying, “No one has gone and gutted a team the way I did.” Indeed, beginning with the trade that month of Derick Brassard to Vegas, Melnyk oversaw the likes of Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson, Mike Hoffman, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Dzingel getting wheeled out in one year.

Loose pucks

It's been a good start for Martin St. Louis behind the Montreal bench. Jim Rassol/Associated Press

Ex-Boston-based agent Kent Hughes, now GM of the Canadiens, said at this past week’s GM meeting in Florida that he’d like interim coach Martin St. Louis to remain for the long haul. It’s a fait accompli, given how St. Louis has turned around the squad’s energy and focus. Headed into weekend play, the Les Glorieux were 10-9-4 under his watch. At the moment, the Habs have the league’s highest payroll, which means Hughes will have to get creative in the offseason if he hopes to bring in a free agent or two to help keep emotions and optimism high … GMs learned while in Florida that the salary cap, $81.5 million this season, will grow only by $1 million for 2022-23. Fair for all of us across the Original 32 to assume that ticket prices will exceed that 1.2 percent bump … Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek, pulled from Tuesday’s game in Boston with a groin injury, has been shut down for the remainder of the regular season. That leaves the Blue and White still sorting out whether the playoff net will got to rookie Erik Kallgren or the season’s earlier No. 1, Jack Campbell (about to return from a rib injury incurred March 8). Difficult spot. Contrary to the regular season, it’s far harder for a club to outscore its deficiencies in the playoffs … In two games (wins over the Islanders and Devils) in a span of six days, six Bruins forwards collected goals in both victories. Rarely in the last 50 years have the Bruins flashed that kind of balance and depth in their scoring, particularly without Bobby Orr, Brad Park, or Ray Bourque part of the equation. Of the 14 goals in those two games, Matt Grzelcyk was the lone defenseman to put one in the net ... The NHL won’t return to Las Vegas for its annual awards show this season, instead retooling the gala affair as a one-hour show to be staged during the thick of the Cup Final. Word has it that Chaka Khan will limit her set to 59 minutes.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.