Patriots

Patriots trading for wide receiver DeVante Parker

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated April 2, 2022, 40 minutes ago
The Patriots are trading for Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Patriots are making their first big offensive acquisition of the offseason, trading for Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker according to a league source.

The Patriots will receive Parker and a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft in exchange for a third-rounder in 2023, according to reports.

Parker, a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2015, made 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. His career-best campaign came in 2019, when the Louisville product hauled in 72 catches to rack up 1,202 yards and nine scores. Miami swung a huge trade for wideout Tyreek Hill last week, inking the former Chiefs receiver to a four-year, $120 million deal.

The move adds another potential weapon for quarterback Mac Jones and a transitioning Patriots offense, which will be without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the first time since 2011.

Parker has been a headache at times for the Patriots, making four catches for 81 yards in Miami’s season-opening win in Foxborough last September along with a 137-yard day in another Dolphins triumph over the Patriots in December 2019.

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

