Eric Haula scores a pair as Bruins tame Blue Jackets

In his first 10 games after returning from suspension, Marchand posted a 2-7—9 line and went plus-6, but he was admittedly still trying to get a feel for the throttle.

It felt like a burden he knew he’d have to carry — not just for the rest of the season, but for the rest of his career.

One of the realities Brad Marchand took away from his six-game suspension was that he would have to find a way to be effective while being mindful that the NHL would be keeping a close eye on him.

Marchand is in the middle of his most productive stretch since the suspension. Over seven games coming into Saturday’s matchup against Columbus, Marchand scored seven goals with three assists and was plus-5.

He added another goal in the second period, with the Bruins trailing the Blue Jackets, 2-1. He scrambled to keep the puck in the Bruins zone, then reaped the rewards when Patrice Bergeron hit him with a pass from the right dot. Marchand punched it past Elvis Merzlikins for his 31st goal of the season.

The goal kept a pesky Columbus team from stealing a win on the road. Then Erik Haula’s tip-in with the clock winding down on a power-play late in the third period made it 3-2.

To ice it, Marchand found Jake DeBrusk on a breakaway for an empty net goal. Charlie Coyle added another for a 5-2 final.

The Bruins picked up their fifth straight win. They are 16-3-1 over their last 20 games.

Haula gave the Bruins his second multi-goal game of the season. Jeremy Swayman bounced back after giving up six goals against Toronto by stopping 21 of 23 shots.

Somehow, between the final minute of the first period and the first minute of the second, the Bruins went from being in relative control to playing from behind.

Haula’s 11th goal of the season gave them a 1-0 lead at the 15:09 mark. After Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall both took swats in front of the net, the puck wiggled out to Haula and his poked it past Merzlikins to give the Bruins an early lead.

The Blue Jackets only got off five shots in the first. The Bruins took 15. But Columbus’s last shot of the period swung the momentum.

Gustav Nyquist evened the score with his 17th goal of the season. Columbus center Cole Sullenger deflected an shot from Adam Boqvist. Swayman got his glove on it, but couldn’t snare it. Nyquist jumped on the rebound to tie the game at 1.

The Blue Jackets came out of the intermission and got another quickly, stunning the Bruins. Yegor Chinakhov fired a shot at Swayman from the side of the net. Swayman couldn’t control the rebound and Justin Danforth capitalized, sending the puck over his shoulder to make it 2-1.

The Blue Jackets were 0-3-2 over their last five, but Merzlikins was on a hot streak against Boston.

In three games against the Bruins, Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins came in 2-0-1 with a 1.63 goals against average and a .946 save percentage.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.