Evan Blanco blanks Milton, leads No. 2 Austin Prep baseball to season-opening victory

Both Austin Prep (Division 3) and Milton (Division 2) enter the season loaded with talent and favorites in their respective divisions. Saturday’s nonleague showdown provided an early-season litmus test and offered learning experiences for both teams.

Blanco, a senior headed to Virginia, tossed a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, and Little beat out an infield single to drive in the game’s only run as second-ranked Austin Prep outlasted No. 3 Milton, 1-0, Saturday morning in Reading.

“It’s a pretty big game to open with but we wanted to help each other out and set a tone for winning close games against good teams,” Austin Prep coach JP Pollard said.

Added Milton coach Brendan Morrissey, “We got better today. That was a great competition and we want to go against the best teams.”

Charlie Walker allowed one run in five innings in Milton's loss. Globe

In a premier pitching matchup between two of state’s best arms, Blanco and Northeastern commit Charlie Walker matched one another with painted fastballs and sharp breaking balls in front of a handful of a pro scouts.

Pollard knew that in a pitchers’ duel of that caliber, one mistake was going to be the difference.

In the bottom of third, Jake Zawatsky reached on a throwing error, advanced to second on another error, and then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Little grounded a ball to shortstop and beat a throw deep in the hole by a step. Zawatsky scored and Austin Prep took a 1-0 lead.

“We knew it was going to be a game where one mistake decides it,” Pollard said. “Those were two high-octane arms that locked horns and one little mistake happened and we’re just thankful it wasn’t us.”

Blanco had a stress-free outing after allowing a walk and a single in the top of the first. He retired 19 of the final 22 batters he faced, dominating with a low 90s fastball and swooping curveball.

Austin Prep's David VanderZouwen slides safely into third base before Milton's Jimmy Fallon can apply the tag. Globe

Milton had its best scoring chance in the third when Jimmy Fallon doubled with one out. But Blanco responded by getting a groundout and a strikeout and cruised from there.

Walker (2 hits, 8 strikeouts) was equally impressive, mixing in a heavy fastball and biting breaking ball to keep Austin Prep off balance. The righthander exited after five innings and Brian Foley, a UMass Lowell-bound righthander, pitched a scoreless final frame for Milton.

Blanco completed the shutout with a groundout to first and was awarded the team belt shortly after his stellar performance.

“They have a good team over there and I just wanted to keep a poker face,” Blanco said. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous but I just stuck to the game plan. It was a good test to see where we stood against one of the best teams in the state.”

Bishop Stang 11, Apponequet 1 — Seamus Marshall allowed two hits over four strong innings, fanning four, and was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the nonleague win for the host Spartans (1-0). Ryan Jones (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and Justin Gouveia (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, run) helped power the offense in the nonleague win.

O’Bryant 4, Nantucket 3 — Tavis Burns hit a walkoff sacrifice fly to lift the Tigers (1-0) to a nonleague win. The junior also struck out nine in four innings.

Advertisement

Boys’ lacrosse

Bridgewater-Raynham 12, Attleboro 8 — Ryan Breheny (4 goals, 3 assists) and Christian Thornton (3 goals, 3 assists) led the offense, and Ryan McInnis (1 goal, 3 assists) dominated the faceoffs to power the Trojans (1-0) to a nonleague win.

North Reading 9, Woburn 7 — Dan Oliviera netted four goals, and Sam Morelli and Tedy Suny each scored twice for the host Hornets (2-0). Goalie Andrew Peppe turned aside eight shots in the nonleague victory.

Stoneham 16, Amesbury 5 — James Scally led the Spartans (1-0) with five goals and two assists, and Declan Grady, Marcus Guida and Jack Henaghan all tallied five points in the nonleague win.

Weymouth 10, Archbishop Williams 3 — Junior attack Alex Bedoni (4 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore attack Nick Fernandez (3 goals, 3 assists) led the offense for the Wildcats (1-0) in a nonleague win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Arlington 18, Bishop Fenwick 8 — Molly Conneely scored six times for the Spy Ponders (1-0) in the nonleague season opener.

Brooks 17, Kimball Union 8 — Kate Coughlin (6 goals, assist) dominated the offensive output, and Lydia Tangney piled on three goals to lead Brooks (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story.