Here are some predictions for the 2022 baseball season

Ohtani is so uniquely valuable — he was worth 7.9 WAR last season — that he could well win the award for several years in a row. But if the Angels have another losing season and Guerrero lifts the Jays to their first AL East title since 2015, it could be a close call.

AL MVP: 1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), 2. Shohei Ohtani (Angels), 3. Rafael Devers (Red Sox). It was impossible for voters not to recognize the historic accomplishments of Ohtani last season. But Guerrero’s 1.002 OPS merited 29 second-place votes.

The season starts Thursday, a week late but welcome given the alternative. Here are some predictions on what to expect:

That Devers had gaudy statistics in spring training was a good sign. A better one was seeing how determined he is to prove he’s one of the best players in the game.

NL MVP: 1. Bryce Harper (Phillies), 2. Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Juan Soto (Nationals). A deeper Phillies lineup will give Harper a good opportunity to repeat. Nobody has done that in the NL since Albert Pujols with the Cardinals from 2008-09.

Betts is healthy after a hip issue last year. He hasn’t shown the Dodgers how good he can be. Soto is going to get walked so often he could have a record-setting on-base percentage. But that’s safer than pitching to him.

AL Cy Young: 1. Lucas Giolito (White Sox), 2. Lance McCullers Jr. (Astros), 3. Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays). Giolito has a 3.47 ERA and 1.07 WHIP the last three seasons. Everything points to a big season. If McCullers can trim his walks, he could drop his ERA to 2.50. Gausman had a career-changing season under an extremely smart staff in San Francisco. He’ll bring those lessons to Toronto.

NL Cy Young: 1. Corbin Burnes (Brewers), 2. Walker Buehler (Dodgers), 3. Yu Darvish (Padres). Burnes can win it again, that’s how good he is. A 0.94 WHIP over 167 innings is dominance. Buehler has been a Cy Young winner in waiting for years. Scouts say Darvish is pitching to the level he did early in his career. He has so many weapons.

Could Corbin Burnes make it back-to-back NL Cy Young nods? Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

AL Rookie of the Year: 1. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), 2. Jeremy Pena (Astros), 3. Julio Rodriguez (Mariners). You hear “special talent” a lot about Witt. Pena, a former University of Maine shortstop, will get a chance to shine with Carlos Correa gone. Rodriguez is an exciting talent who can force his way into a big role.

NL Rookie of the Year: 1. Hunter Greene (Reds), 2. Joey Bart (Giants), 3. Oneil Cruz (Pirates). Green was the second pick of the 2017 draft. He has overcome Tommy John surgery and will give poor Reds fans something to cheer. At 25, Bart will step in for Buster Posey. It’s a huge opportunity. Cruz will open the season in the minors. How long can the Pirates hold him there?

Managers on the hot seat: 1. Aaron Boone (Yankees), 2. Joe Maddon (Angels), 3. Chris Woodward (Rangers). Somebody is going to pay the price if the Yankees don’t make a deep playoff run. If it’s Boone, he’ll have teams lining up to hire him. Maddon is 13 games under .500 with the Angels, who have star players but haven’t been contending. The Rangers jacked up their payroll and signed Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray. If they don’t contend, a new manager will be next.

Stars on the rebound: Mike Trout didn’t play the final 4½ months last season because of a calf strain. There’s talk of sliding him out of center field and giving him more rest. Everybody in the game is anxious to see how the best player of his generation will respond.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will benefit by having DH days to ease into the season when he returns, which should be in May. All he has done in four years is put up a .925 OPS, hit 105 home runs, and stolen 78 bases.

Aces high or low: Justin Verlander, at 39, has looked like an All-Star in spring training. He was out 20 months recovering from Tommy John surgery and wants to pitch into his 40s. Chris Sale (rib fracture) and Jacob deGrom (scapula fracture) will open the season on the injured list. Sale has missed 47 starts the last four years and deGrom 17 last season.

Ongoing stories: The Cardinals have Yadier Molina, Pujols, and Adam Wainwright in what could be their final years. As teams travel to Toronto, we’re going to find out how many vaccine holdouts there are. If a contender loses a series because a notable player stayed home, expect fallout. MLB will continue to monitor if pitchers are using sticky substances and plans to be more proactive.

SECOND NATURE

Story gives Red Sox better shift options

It might be third baseman Rafael Devers, rather than Trevor Story, lining up in short right when the Sox break out the shift. Chris Tilley for The Boston Globe

It’s generally assumed a shortstop won’t have much trouble moving to second base. Alex Cora said it took him two weeks in 2002 when he was with the Dodgers.

Trevor Story doesn’t have two weeks. To speed up the transition, Red Sox infield coach Carlos Febles consulted with Twins third base coach Tony Diaz, who was coaching with the Rockies when Story spent some time at second base in the minors.

“There are a few things that will take time,” Cora said. “But Trevor likes to talk the game. Just be an athlete and catch the ball.”

Story’s abilities will likely change how the Red Sox shift. Look for Xander Bogaerts to stay on the left side with Story shaded to the middle and Rafael Devers in short right field.

That alignment would give the Sox a better opportunity to turn a double play.

Story has only been on the roster a short time, but his attitude has made a big impression on Cora.

“He’s a ballplayer,” the manager said. “He just wants to play. He talks the same lingo we do. He talks baseball … He’s going to be good for this group. It’s a different dynamic in a good way.”

The Sox had a meeting over Zoom with Story and his wife, Mallie, before the lockout. They reminded Cora of Dustin and Kelli Pedroia.

“They understand this is what we do and for the season this is where we’re at, we get locked in,” Cora said. “It was a great conversation. Not as loud as Pedroia, but he loves to play the game … I do believe our city is going to embrace them.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Devers “is a different cat at third base the last three weeks,” according to Cora.

We’ve heard that before, but there’s more validity this time. Devers is leaner, moving better to his right, and has shown consistent throwing mechanics.

Improving defensively has been a spring training goal for Devers for several years. He knows that his value is greater as a third baseman as opposed to first.

The Red Sox are optimistic about Rafael Devers's defensive improvements this spring. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ It sounds like first base coach Ramón Vázquez will manage Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic next year. He has been a championship manager in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

▪ Hirokazu Sawamura wore No. 19 last season as a tribute to Koji Uehara. When Jackie Bradley Jr. returned to the Sox, he wanted 19 back after wearing it from 2017-21.

Tradition dictates a player with more major league service time can request a number from a teammate in return for cash or some other gift.

Sawamura could have landed a nice dinner, but he refused.

“I didn’t think a second to make that decision,” Sawamura said via translator Yutaro Yamaguchi. “I respect him as a human being and player. Him wearing that number is something that he’s used to. Creating an environment where he has no stress was something I could do as a family member.

“Like last year, I came here, I was a stranger and everyone was welcoming and accepting me for who I am, so I wanted to do that.”

▪ Rich Hill has been everything the Red Sox expected, intense on the field and an excellent teammate off it.

“He knows how to pitch,” Cora said. “He’s willing to do anything, too. We just have to keep him healthy.”

Hill’s knowledge of the game and all he’s experienced over 17 seasons in the majors has benefits in the clubhouse.

“It’s off the charts,” Cora said. “We tried to recruit him before last season and it didn’t work out. I saw him in the season and said I hoped we would cross paths and he’d play for us. He’s awesome … hopefully we can get him a ring.”

▪ Hill and Nate Eovaldi are two of the 40 players who played for the Red Sox, Yankees, and Dodgers. Other modern-day notables on that list: Rickey Henderson, Derek Lowe, and David Wells.

ETC.

Will X mark spot for MLB?

Former Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes is one of the former players participating in MLB's "Home Run Derby X" this year. Barry Chin

Major League Baseball is taking a novel approach to international marketing. What is being called “Home Run Derby X” will be tried in London (July 9), Seoul (Sept. 17), and Mexico City (Oct. 17).

Former players Jonny Gomes, Adrián González, Geovany Soto, and Nick Swisher will compete in a modified home run derby. The plate will be on a stage and the mound on a podium.

The ex-major leaguers will be joined by athletes from softball and women’s baseball, men’s prospects, and “influential content creators.”

Each hitter gets 25 swings. Two opposing fielders will be in the outfield and any catches will be a point for their teams. The four teams will compete in a bracket-style format.

This is an accompaniment to MLB staging regular-season games in Europe, Asia, and Mexico in the coming seasons.

Might it be a little goofy? Sure. But baseball needs to be more active on the promotional side, especially with younger fans. It can’t hurt.

Braves get their turn

The World Series-champion Braves spent part of the winter contemplating how best to conduct spring training after playing until Nov. 2. Then the lockout happened and it didn’t matter.

“Just get ready for the season as best you can,” manager Brian Snitker said. “All the plans went out the window. We have a short spring like everybody else. There’s nothing you could do other than just play the schedule.

“In a normal spring training, we would have been cognizant of not pushing them too hard after last season.”

No World Series champion has repeated since the Yankees from 1998-2000. The NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, and EPL have all had repeat champions since.

Maybe that’s because the Yankees had Joe Torre, Mariano Rivera, and Derek Jeter. But eventually it will happen, and now the Braves get their shot.

“I think it’s just hard to do in baseball,” Snitker said. “For me, it’s just win the division, get into the tournament, and give yourself a chance to make a run again.”

The Braves won the World Series in 1995 and returned in ‘96, only to lose to the Yankees.

“Continuity helps,” said Snitker, who has been with the Braves as a player, coach, or manager since 1977. “But new blood can make a difference.”

The Braves had an eventful offseason. It was a surprise to the industry that they didn’t retain franchise icon Freddie Freeman. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos instead traded for Matt Olson to play first base.

The Braves also signed Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen as a free agent to improve what was already a strong bullpen.

They didn’t try to retain World Series MVP Jorge Soler, knowing that Marcell Ozuna would return from a domestic violence suspension. Superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. is expected back from knee surgery in May.

“A lot of new players, good ones,” Snitker said. “It’s a different team from what we had in October.”

Extra bases

Reliever Craig Kimbrel is headed to Los Angeles after the White Sox flipped him to the Dodgers. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

MLB will finally have umpire crew chiefs make announcements inside the park regarding replay reviews. This will help fans at the game and watching on television better understand what happened. The crew chief will have a microphone and tell the crowd when a play is being reviewed and why. Once the decision is made, he will make a second announcement … The Dodgers are Craig Kimbrel’s sixth team in the last nine seasons, which is unusual for a pitcher who could end up in the Hall of Fame. This feels like a perfect fit with Kimbrel closing and Blake Treinen now a relief ace for Dave Roberts to employ in the seventh and eighth innings. Connecticut native A.J. Pollock, who went to the White Sox, would have been a nice fit for the Red Sox. But the Red Sox didn’t have a pitcher who matched up to make the deal. Kimbrel is on the books for $16 million this year and Pollock has $15 million remaining, counting his buyout for 2023 … The Tigers have batted Miguel Cabrera fifth in some spring training games. That may not seem like a big deal, but Cabrera has batted second, third, or fourth in every game he has started for Detroit since 2009. It happens even to the greatest … Joe Ryan is Minnesota’s Opening Day starter. The 25-year-old righthander appeared in five games last season after being acquired from Tampa Bay in July for Nelson Cruz. The last rookie to start for the Twins on Opening Day was Tom Hall in 1968 … Andrew, a loyal reader from New York, pointed out that Andrew Miller’s retirement means we won’t get to hear his warm-up song at the ballpark as often. Miller came out of the bullpen to “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by the great Johnny Cash. It was an excellent song for a closer, even better than Rivera adopting Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” … MLB Network made a smart move hiring Jake Peavy as an analyst. The two-time World Series champion is passionate about baseball and the people in the game … The Mariners plan to have Jake Fraley as their Opening Day starter in left field. That would make it seven different left fielders for Game 1 in seven years. Since 2015, Seattle has had Dustin Ackley, Norichika Aoki, Jarrod Dyson, Ichiro Suzuki, Domingo Santana, Jose Marmolejos, and now Fraley. The last time Seattle had somebody hold down that spot was Raúl Ibañez … All the best to longtime Mets radio reporter Ed Coleman, who is retiring from WFAN in New York. Coleman, a Lawrence native, worked for WBZ before joining WFAN when it started in 1987. He got on the Mets beat in 1993 … Happy birthday to Koji Uehara (47) and Hirokazu Sawamura (34). They are two of the nine Japanese-born players the Red Sox have had. Eight were pitchers, with the exception being Dave Roberts in 2004. The others were Tomo Ohka (1999-2001), Hideo Nomo (2001), Hideki Okajima (2007-11), Daisuke Matsuzaka (2007-12), Takashi Saito (2009), and Junichi Tazawa (2009-16).

