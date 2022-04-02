How an innovator from outside baseball helped make reliever Jake Diekman a Red Sox target

For the Sox, the appeal of Diekman is likewise fairly straightforward. He’s a durable reliever who ranks sixth in the majors in appearances since 2018, a span in which he has posted the fifth-highest strikeout rate (30.3 percent) by a lefthander.

“They love to win,” he said. “They have a chance to win the World Series every year. That’s basically it.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For Jake Diekman, the appeal of signing with the Red Sox on a two-year, $8 million deal was obvious.

“We’re trying to build up a bullpen with arms we can use in leverage situations,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “Like we found last year, we needed a lot of different guys and we used a lot of different guys at the end of the game.

Advertisement

“Having those options this year is helpful, whether it’s [Ryan] Brasier, [Matt] Barnes, Diekman, whoever. We have guys who have pitched at the end of the game, can handle it, have the stuff for it. That gives us a lot of ways to attack the last 12 outs of the game whatever way we want.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Yet the straightforward basis for a match does not explain the crossroads that Diekman navigated a few years ago. With the help of outsiders to the baseball industry, Diekman achieved new heights.

In 2019, Diekman struggled in the Royals bullpen, going 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA. A relocation at the trade deadline to Oakland brought little improvement, as he had a 4.43 ERA with nearly as many walks (16) as strikeouts (21) down the stretch.

Though his stuff remained good enough for the A’s to re-sign him to a two-year deal, Diekman aimed higher, and he sought the help of a pair of sources from outside the game in 2020.

Early in that COVID-shortened season, he noted the wipeout slider being thrown by Rays righthander Chaz Roe on the @PitchingNinja Twitter account. He asked “Mr. Ninja,” Rob Friedman, if he knew what grip Roe used.

Advertisement

Jake Diekman took a little inspiration from Rays righthander Chaz Roe. John Bazemore/Associated Press

Friedman responded with a clip of Roe discussing his slider grip. Diekman immediately took to it. His slider went from averaging 6 inches of horizontal break in 2019 to 14 in 2020 — breaking nearly the width of the plate.

But that was only part of what elevated Diekman in Oakland. In 2019, he discovered that some teammates — including starter Chris Bassitt and relievers Blake Treinen and Liam Hendriks — were employing customized “heat maps” in the bullpen as they prepared to enter games.

Those pitchers had been working with Michael Fisher, a longtime financial analyst who’d turned his attention to baseball. Through his company Codify, Fisher started providing personalized heat maps for pitchers, marrying the shape, velocity, and movement of their pitches to the strengths and weaknesses of hitters.

Fisher believes this can give them a better understanding of their mound strengths — where certain pitches are actually effective as opposed to where they perceive them to be effective — and how to employ them against specific hitters and in specific situations. The information was distilled into cards, which many of Diekman’s teammates took with them to the bullpen to warm up.

Diekman started using the cards so that he could anticipate the sequence he’d employ against the hitters he’d be facing.

“It’s just super-specific to your pitches — how they move, spin rate, everything like that,” Diekman explained. “I feel like it makes you think less. When I start warming up on the mound, I’ll just go over the first three hitters or four hitters you’re going to face. I’ll try to memorize the heat map and just take thinking out of the equation, out of the formula.”

Advertisement

The reshaping of his slider and the specific plans he started employing through Codify helped Diekman to a career-best year with the A’s in 2020. He forged a 0.42 ERA with a 36.9 percent strikeout rate, and while a spike in his home run rate in 2021 (10 in 60⅔ innings) contributed to an ERA that went up to 3.86, Diekman maintained elite strikeout numbers that made him a Red Sox target.

Diekman is one of several pitchers who swear by Codify and rave about their relationships with Fisher. That said, most teams have large analytics departments that offer pitchers similar information, creating a potential source of friction with a perceived outsider.

Fisher said that while some teams have welcomed his work, others have been hostile.

“I’ve had seven pitching coaches contact me directly on their own, vet me, and hear about it,” he said. “And pretty much all to a T, they said, ‘OK, you’ve been vetted, I trust you, you’re giving us free wins and making outs for us. You don’t sound like you want my job. And it doesn’t sound like there’s any rational person who would really fight this.’

Advertisement

“There’s other teams that have had meetings specifically to say that the players are banned from using Codify — which didn’t work, by the way, but they literally did that.”

A reshaped slider helped Jake Diekman have a career year in 2020. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Red Sox do not fall into the latter camp. Bush noted that those inside the game have become less skeptical of independent innovators and analysts since he joined the Sox as a pitching analyst in 2016, with services such as Codify gaining increasing acceptance.

“I’m open-minded to anything these days,” said Bush. “Part of the reason in the major leagues we got to this point analytically is because people outside of the game developed new things and pushed new things, and there was curiosity from players to go seek it out.

“Sometimes it’s hard to take those leaps internally. But people outside the game have the freedom to explore and develop things that we can’t always do.

“So any time players seek outside help, I’m always curious what they’re looking for and what they’re getting. And if it’s helpful for them, then I have no reservations at all about it.

“With anything, we try to communicate with other coaches they have and with other programs they use just to make sure we’re all talking about the same thing and pushing the same direction.”

Likewise, that is Fisher’s goal. He shares teams’ interest in seeing their pitchers thrive — and marvels at the fact that he has found a way to help achieve that goal.

“Just talking about it gives me goose bumps,” said Fisher. “Just to see this applicable at that high level, as a lifelong fan, is insane. Every day, I wake up and kind of sit there for a second and say, ‘Is this really happening?’ It’s pretty great.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.