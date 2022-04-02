Mike Reilly returned to lineup to stake his claim

“I just saw a guy that wants to get back in and stay in,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

No player likes being squeezed out of the lineup. But after sitting three games upon the arrival of trade deadline addition Josh Brown, Mike Reilly returned to the ice Thursday and immediately sent a message.

“I think he was just trying to play a grittier, more determined game defending,” Cassidy said.

Before the trade deadline, Reilly found a rhythm on the top defensive pairing next to McAvoy. With a career-high 58 games played, he became a mainstay. Cassidy wanted to see how McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm played together, which forced Reilly out of the lineup but Reilly still sees himself as a player that should be on the ice.

Advertisement

“There wasn’t much conversation with us [about] exactly what you need to do to stay in, but I feel like I’m a guy that should be an everyday guy,” Reilly said. “For me, I think obviously you’re a defenseman first. If you can break the team out and get the play going the other direction, I think you’re going to defend less and you’re going to play in the other zone more and it’s just going to make your life a lot easier. If you’re able to do that, I think it’d be a successful plan. But for me, it’s just digging in, trying to be aggressive, get on guys quick, and take away guys quickly. I thought I was doing that right before the trade deadline, but just keep doing it, I guess.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Reilly was back on the third pairing Saturday against Columbus. Instead of manning the left side, he was on the right next to Derek Forbort. His experience on the right side goes back to his college days at Minnesota and some spot work throughout his NHL career, but Reilly said he was comfortable with the role.

Advertisement

“Obviously there’s some adjustments made a little bit — neutral zone and just D-to-D passes — but definitely some advantage, too, especially potentially in the offensive zone as well.”

Cassidy said he’ll continue to look for opportunities for the new additions, including Brown, who sustained a lower body injury Thursday and won’t likely return until Monday. But the competition, Cassidy said, is healthy.

“When you have new people on board, you want to get them involved, otherwise you risk them feeling like an outsider,” Cassidy said. “We want to play them. Whether he outplays Reilly, Forbort, or [Connor Clifton] remains to be seen, so it’s good to have competition.”

…

Nick Foligno joked that when his father Mike received the silver stick for reaching the 1,000-game milestone, Nick was too young to hold it.

Now he has one of his own.

The Bruins honored Foligno in a ceremony Saturday before their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. General manager Don Sweeney presented him with the silver stick, one of many gifts Foligno received on his big night.

Foligno took the ice with his family beside him. Johnny Bucyk presented him with a Tiffany crystal trophy on behalf of the NHL to commemorate the milestone. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand presented him with a custom Breitling watch and a custom-engraved magnum of Opus One. Cam Neely unveiled a painting commissioned by the Bruins and created by artist Tony Harris depicting Foligno with the three teams he’s played for throughout his career.

Advertisement

Foligno celebrated the milestone in front of the team for which he played the majority of those games. Foligno spent eight-plus seasons in Columbus, playing 599 games for the Blue Jackets. He came into his own with the franchise, serving as captain for six seasons.

“You can tell why he’s so popular in the dressing room,” Cassidy said. “He’s just a fantastic guy. So very happy for him.”

Foligno will get a chance to celebrate again in Columbus when the Bruins visit the Blue Jackets on Monday. Foligno joined his father Mike in the 1,000 club. The only other father-son duo to play 1,000 games is Brett and Bobby Hull.

“I came up about 900-and-some-odd short of it,” Cassidy said. “So for me, I have a lot of respect for how hard it is to play in this league and play consistently and be effective.”

…

While Marc McLaughlin may eventually go down to AHL Providence, Cassidy wants to see more from the rookie.

“We want to get him in a few games here, see if we can get a look and see if he can help us,” Cassidy said.

The Bruins have options in Providence, including Oskar Steen, Jesper Froden, and Chris Wagner.

“I think having him here for our sake is more beneficial right now,” Cassidy said. “If it gets to the point where he’s not playing enough games and he needs to play, then he’ll go down there.”

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.