Minnesota State is back in the Frozen Four, looking to finish the job

“It’d be huge for the program,” said goalie Dryden McKay, whose teammates (37-5-0) take on Minnesota (26-12-0) in Thursday night’s national semifinals at TD Garden. “We’ve been knocking on the door for the last 10 years or so. We took a big step last year getting rid of those demons, I guess you could say. Drawing on that experience hopefully will let us take the final step and win that national championship.”

Their Minnesota State Mavericks have won more games (273) than any team in the country over the past decade. They’ve collected five consecutive regular-season league titles, have qualified for seven of the last nine NCAA Tournaments, and are the only participant returning from last year’s Frozen Four. All that’s missing is the trophy.

The Minnesota saying has it that there’s no hockey below Bloomington, that the closer you get to the Iowa border the more likely you are to find a basketball than a puck. The folks in Mankato would beg to differ.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Mavericks, who’ve won 17 in a row and 26 of their last 27 outings, are the hottest team coming to Causeway Street. They lead the country in goals, are second in defense, and third on the power play. They have two of the top four scorers in Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik, and the second-ranked goalie in McKay, a Hobey Baker Award finalist. And they’ve done it with only one NHL draftee (Smith) on the roster.

Advertisement

“One thing that’s great about college hockey is that you can find a way to be successful many different ways,” said coach Mike Hastings, who hasn’t had a losing season. ”We recruit a little bit older player. We try to mix in [some] of the young talent that’s out there, but at the end of the day we come in with a little bit heavier roster as far as the experience is concerned.”

Advertisement

Eighteen of the Mavericks were born in the last millennium and all but one was bypassed on draft day. “We view that almost like an underdog-type thing,” said captain Wyatt Aamodt. “That helps us jell together. We’re hungry to prove people wrong.”

The best way to do that was to win when the most people were watching. When Hastings arrived from Omaha (USHL) in 2012 there’d been one winning campaign in nine years. The turnaround was immediate as Minnesota State went from 12-24-2 to 24-14-3. But while the Mavericks have become a perennial tournament qualifier, getting past the one-and-done stage took a while.

Their NCAA exits usually were wrenching. In the 2-1 loss to UMass Lowell in 2014, Minnesota State gave up a shorthanded goal and an empty-netter. The next year when the Mavericks were top-seeded overall, they were upended by RIT. In 2018, they gave up an early 2-0 lead and fell to Minnesota Duluth in overtime.

But the most painful loss came in 2019 in Providence, where Minnesota State was up on the Friars by three goals less than a dozen minutes in, gave up the lead, then conceded two third-period goals in 78 seconds during a five-minute major for a head shot.

Minnesota State has had plenty of heartbreak on the national stage, and the Mavericks want to change that narrative this season. Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

“History, you try to learn from it,” mused Hastings, who has half a dozen seniors who played that year. “We’ve got a group of guys whom we’ve been leaning on from Day 1 that are pretty battle-tested.”

Advertisement

The breakthrough came last year when the Mavericks came from two goals down with six minutes left in regulation to oust Quinnipiac in overtime, then snuffed out Minnesota, 4-0, to advance to the Frozen Four for the first time.

Beating the Gophers to do it was a significant symbolic achievement. “In the hockey community, especially in Minnesota, I don’t think it’s any secret that that’s how you earn your respect in the state,” said McKay. “Being able to do it last year on a big stage in a big game was huge for the program, solidifying ourselves in the college hockey world as one of the premier teams.”

So losing to St. Cloud State in the national semifinals on a last-minute deflection stung. But the Mavericks quickly closed the book on the season, as is their custom, and began prepping for the current campaign, which began with two games against defending champion UMass in Amherst and two more with St. Cloud.

“That was a big stepping stone for us,” said Aamodt, whose colleagues swept the Minutemen, 2-0 and 6-3, and split with the Huskies. “The coaches mentioned that they may have signed us up for too much and maybe we were going to be in too deep. But we were confident in the group we had coming back and the new guys who were coming in. That set the standard for us, knowing that we can be one of those top teams in the country.”

Advertisement

While Minnesota State has posted numerous blowouts this season, it achieved its lofty ranking by stifling the likes of Minnesota Duluth and Michigan Tech.

“Our identity is, hard to play against,” said McKay. “Our goal every game is to wear the other team down. Use our experience and strength and conditioning to overpower teams as the game wears on.”

McKay, who is named after legendary Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden and who wears his No. 29, this season set the national record for career shutouts with 34, 10 this season. But also he has backstopped his mates to six one-goal victories in their last eight games. “We’ve got a brick wall in the goal and that helps,” said Smith.

Their tournament history has taught the Mavericks that they have to play the full 60 minutes and beyond. They thought they’d beaten Bemidji State in overtime in the CCHA final. They’d already accepted the trophy and were wearing their championship hats in the locker room when Hastings came back in and told his charges not to get undressed.

The winning goal had been disallowed because the puck had slid beneath the unmoored cage so play was to be resumed. So the players tossed the hats into a pile and grabbed their sticks. “If we have to go back out there we’re going to go back out there,” said Aamodt. “And earn it again.”

Getting to the Garden wasn’t easy. After going up, 3-0, on Harvard in the opener of the Albany Regional, the top-seeded Mavericks had to scramble in the final minute to keep the young Crimson sharpshooters from forcing overtime. Then they had to protect a 1-0 lead for the final 40 minutes against Notre Dame to punch their return ticket to the Frozen Four and a return match with the Gophers.

Advertisement

“Learning how to win is definitely a skill and we’ve got a lot of guys who’ve won a lot of hockey games,” said McKay. “So once you get into those high-pressure situations where some guys crumble or the anxiety goes up, we’ve been able so far to keep a level head and focus on the job at hand.”