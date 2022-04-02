Hits keep coming for Mets, as Max Scherzer scratched due to balky hamstring

Just five days away from opening day in Washington, Scherzer said he wasn’t sure about the immediate plans. The three-time Cy Young Award winner doesn’t expect the trouble with his right hamstring to be a long-term problem.

Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn’t sure when he’ll pitch next, scratched from a simulated game Saturday one day after it was announced star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury.

“Don’t know,” Scherzer said when asked when he’d pitch again. “I’ve had these little hamstring injuries before. They go away in days. Fortunately enough I’ve been pretty good to not have serious hamstring injuries. I’ve had just little hiccups.

“I’d noticed something a couple days ago from running. Hamstring just tightened up, didn’t feel like I strained it or anything like that. I had good recovery the past two days, then I went through my normal routine to go for it and make a start today, and the hamstring just tightened up.”

Manager Buck Showalter said he would lean on the 37-year-old righthander for advice going forward, but added that Scherzer was still in consideration for the opening day nod against his former Nationals teammates.

“If you look at the days off and what have you, yeah, but I’m not committed to that,” Showalter said.

The Mets signed Scherzer as a free agent to a $130 million, three-year contract. That seemed to give them a dominant front of the rotation, but the news that deGrom wouldn’t throw for up to four weeks put a huge dent in those hopes.

All-Star Chris Bassitt, acquired last month in a trade with Oakland, is set to pitch Sunday’s Grapefruit League contest. Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are lined up to round out the rotation’s back end.

“Just because something doesn’t happen on the first game of the season, I’m not going to put the whole thing in disarray for one spot or even two spots,” Showalter said. “We have options to go in different directions if we want to. I told all three of those guys to continue down the path you’re on right now.”

Key Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson has elbow damage

Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson has ligament damage in his right elbow and there’s no timetable for his return.

A key part of the bullpen last year during the run to the World Series championship, Jackson is having a “comprehensive evaluation” and that tests after he was shut down for a week revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. Problems with the UCL can lead to Tommy John surgery, which would end Jackson’s season.

Jackson posted 18 saves in 2019 and has since served as one of the team’s top setup men. He was 2-2 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games in 2021, helping Atlanta win its first championship since 1995. He allowed one hit in three games and 3⅔ World Series innings against Houston.

The bullpen is one of the team’s deepest areas following the offseason additions of closer Kenley Jansen and Collin McHugh. If Jackson is unavailable, McHugh’s role becomes especially important as another righthander in the bullpen.

Also Saturday, lefthanded White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet told reporters he will have Tommy John surgery next week, shelving the 22-year-old who made 54 appearances for Chicago last season for at least a year. The No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft had a 2.82 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 54⅓ innings, striking out 65. The White Sox announced Crochet would likely need surgery Friday soon after trading reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers

Angels cut ties with Justin Upton

The Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $19.5 million this season, the last of a $106 million, five-year deal he signed after being acquired from Detroit via trade during the 2017 season. The 34-year-old four-time All-Star hit .211 with 17 homers, 41 RBIs, and a .705 OPS over 89 games last season. Cutting him clears space for youngsters Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh to play every day alongside Mike Trout . . . Detroit announced Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft and MLB.com’s fourth-ranked prospect, will be its Opening Day starter at first base. The corner infielder/outfielder finished last season at Triple A, hitting 30 home runs in 121 games for the year across three levels. Detroit also announced its No. 2 prospect, outfielder Riley Greene, will miss the start of the year after breaking his foot by fouling a ball off it Friday . . . After striking out in free agency, Cleveland agreed to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028 worth $10 million each. Clase missed all of 2020 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. However, he thrived in his first year as Cleveland’s closer, recording 24 saves with a 1.29 ERA in 71 appearances as a rookie in 2021. Clase had 74 strikeouts in 69⅔ innings. The Guardians acquired Clase from Texas in 2019 as part of a trade that sent former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to Texas . . . St. Louis avoided arbitration with outfielder Harrison Bader, agreeing to a two-year, $10.4 million contract according to The Athletic. A Gold Glove winner last season, the 27-year-old had been seeking $4.8 million for 2022 after posting a .785 OPS in 103 games last year . . . Playfully wearing a football helmet, Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field for the first time since being hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The 34-year-old, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, took the field to coach first base in a minor league intrasquad game. She’s in line to manage her first regular-season game with Class A Tampa on April 8.