North Carolina wins berth in NCAA title game and ends run of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski

And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.

The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime ACC rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils.

NEW ORLEANS — In an epic battle in this intense Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball.

Love scored 28 points, including a decisive late 3-pointer, to lead the Tar Heels to an 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils and deliver first-year coach Hubert Davis his first appearance in the NCAA national championship.

“I’ve said over the last two and a half months, that this group is so together,” said Davis, who will attempt to become the second first-year coach to win an NCAA title since Steve Fisher did it as Michigan’s interim coach in 1989. “I’m just so proud of them, seeing them continue to have these experiences, as a coach, it just brings me so much joy to see them have a smile on their face.”

The victory brought a bittersweet end to the legendary 42-year career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, 75, whose last home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5 also was spoiled by an 84-71 loss to the Tar Heels.

“Tonight was a battle, it was a game where the winner was going to be joyous and the loser was going to be in agony,” said Krzyzewski, whose team (32-7) was led by freshman Paolo Banchero, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“It was the type of game we expected,” Krzyzewski said. “We would’ve liked to have been on the other side of it, but I’m proud of what my guys have done. They’ve been an amazing group for me, the youngest team I’ve coached. We had our chances tonight. They made a couple more plays than we did, but my guys played their hearts out and I’m proud of them.”

When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.

Love shook off an 0-for-5 start and scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.

“I wanted it bad, playing Duke to get to the national championship, it’s crazy,” Love said. “Right now I’m just blessed and I’m happy to do it with my teammates.”

The question entering Saturday night’s game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look.

The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with an 84-71 win on March 5 in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke.

Advertisement

In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot (11 points, 21 rebounds), foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Banchero.

