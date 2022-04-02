Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes working through velocity concerns

On Saturday, Matt Barnes prompted a measure of consternation while allowing one run on two hits in an inning of work. More notable to the Red Sox than the righthander’s line was the story being told by his velocity readings. Barnes mostly pitched with his four-seam fastball at 92-93 mph, down from the mid- to high-90s residence he assumed last spring en route to an All-Star first half.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It is both early and late in spring training, a notion that makes it both understandable and perhaps a bit concerning for the Red Sox as they watch their relievers prepare for the season.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes prompted a measure of consternation Saturday while allowing one run on two hits in an inning of work.

“We’re almost [to Opening Day] and we need to get going,” saidRed Sox manager Alex Cora. “The velo’s not there. We see it. … That was a game-changer last year – velo and attacking. So we’ll take a look at it and keep working with him.”

Barnes, who will make two more spring training appearances before the team breaks camp Tuesday, is not the only one to elicit concern.

Ryan Brasier’s velocity was down early in the spring. Lefty Jake Diekman, who pitched in a minor league camp game on Saturday, his second of back-to-back days on the mound, has struggled to throw strikes. Hansel Robles, who signed a minor league deal two weeks ago, but just joined the club after resolving visa issues in recent days, has yet to appear in a spring training game.

Cora noted that, in a spring training compressed by the lockout, bullpen arms seem to be scrambling to get the repetitions necessary for a normal spring build-up.

“Relievers are the ones who have quote-unquote suffered,” said Cora. “[But] we expect them to be ready. I think everybody’s in the same boat.”

Sale still docked

For Chris Sale, a recent pain-free sneeze offered reassurance that the stress fracture in his right ribcage has healed significantly. An MRI on Thursday offered greater clarity.

“The bone is healing, everything is shrinking. The edema is going away,” said Sale. “Good news.”

The bone has healed to the point Sale has been able to increase his physical activity to run, jump, and more notably, twist. But the lefthander, now just over five weeks removed from suffering the injury, has not been cleared to start throwing. Sale described his situation as one of “dotting the I’s, crossing the T’s,” with a determination to let the bone heal completely before he starts throwing rather thanto the point of pain tolerance.

“I feel like I could go out and throw today and be alright. But there is a difference between going out and throwing and being alright and going out and throwing and being great,” said Sale. “I think that’s along the lines of what they want me to be.”

Because he has not thrown for over a month, Sale will have to follow a full progression – throwing, then throwing off a mound, then facing hitters in live batting practice before pitching in rehab games – before rejoining the big league team. While the 33-year-old expressed optimism that he won’t be starting from “zero” based on how much he’d built arm strength prior to his late-February injury, a best-case scenario remains a return in May.

Trimming to size

First baseman Travis Shaw was informed by the team that he is “trending” towards making the Opening Day roster, offering the 31-year-old enough reassurance to pass on exercising his right to opt out on Saturday. Shaw, who’d spent the lockout in free-agent limbo, signed a minor league deal with the Sox in mid-March.

“To go from sitting at home eight days into spring training to possibly making the Opening Day roster is all you can ask for,” said Shaw.

The team informed lefthander Derek Holland that he will not make the Opening Day roster, leaving the veteran, who signed a minor league deal with the club last month, with a decision about whether to opt out of his contract or accept an assignment to Triple-A Worcester. Holland was one of six cuts Saturday. The Sox also optioned lefty Darwinzon Hernandez and righthander Eduard Bazardo, while reassigning Holland, righthander Kaleb Ort, outfielder Christin Stewart, and infielder Yolmer Sánchez to minor league camp.

The moves left 34 active players in camp, six more than the Opening Day roster limit of 28.

Special guests

An eclectic group of Red Sox champions visited Fort Myers on Saturday. Derek Lowe, who won three clinching games in 2004, visited the backfields of Fenway South to take in Garrett Whitlock’s outing before spending a couple of innings in the booth on WEEI. Daisuke Matsuzaka, who owns a World Series ring from 2007, and Koji Uehara, a 2013 titlist, were also on hand, with Uehara joined by his son, Kaz, a pitching prospect at the IMG Academy … Former Red Sox Michael Chavis, dealt to Pittsburgh last year for Austin Davis, had a tremendous day for the Pirates, making an excellent backhand play at third and homering to right-center off Nate Eovaldi … The Red Sox were relieved to avoid disaster Saturday when Shaw collided with Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke on a wind-blown infield pop-up. Yorke, after a brief visit from the trainer, stayed in the game and went 0 for 2 with a walk.

