Revolution woes go deeper, as own goal extends losing streak

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution went all out in attack in sustaining a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. By the second half, if any team looked certain to break through, it was the Revolution.

But it turned out a Matt Polster own goal was all the scoring, and it extended their winless streak to four games in all competitions.

The Revolution (1-3-1, 4 pts.) played much of the second half with a numerical advantage after New York’s Frankie Amaya collected a second yellow card in the 73rd minute, but were held off by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel. In the 90th minute, making a rare surge into the New England end after going down to 10 men, New York’s Ashley Fletcher played a ball into the box toward Cristian Cásseres Jr.