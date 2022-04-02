Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Nate Eovaldi increases workload

Breakdown: Though he tired in his final inning of work, Nate Eovaldi built his workload to 5⅔ innings and 94 pitches, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits in his final tuneup for Opening Day. Eovaldi struck out seven, walked none, and allowed two homers — one to Pirates (and former Red Sox) third baseman Michael Chavis. Though the Red Sox amassed 11 hits, nine were singles, and the team went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, resulting in the modest two-run yield.

Next: The Sox will travel to CoolToday Park in North Port to play Atlanta at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. Nick Pivetta will start for the Red Sox. The game will be carried on NESN and WEEI.

