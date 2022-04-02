fb-pixel Skip to main content
SPRING TRAINING REPORT

Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Nate Eovaldi increases workload

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated April 2, 2022, 1 hour ago
File - Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. recorded his fifth hit of spring training, going 1 for 3 with one run and one RBI during the 7-2 loss to the Pirates on Saturday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Pirates 7, Red Sox 2

Record: 9-7.

Breakdown: Though he tired in his final inning of work, Nate Eovaldi built his workload to 5⅔ innings and 94 pitches, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits in his final tuneup for Opening Day. Eovaldi struck out seven, walked none, and allowed two homers — one to Pirates (and former Red Sox) third baseman Michael Chavis. Though the Red Sox amassed 11 hits, nine were singles, and the team went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, resulting in the modest two-run yield.

Next: The Sox will travel to CoolToday Park in North Port to play Atlanta at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. Nick Pivetta will start for the Red Sox. The game will be carried on NESN and WEEI.

