St. John’s Prep lacrosse defense begins with shutdown effort against Lincoln-Sudbury

“[L-S coach] Brian [Vona] does a great job. They’re an amazing program,” said St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon, a 2001 Prep graduate who took over at his alma mater in 2016 after a successful run at Beverly.

The defending Division 1 boys’ lacrosse champion turned in a dominant defensive effort to pull away from host Lincoln-Sudbury in their opener Saturday, and held on for an 11-6 victory.

St. John’s Prep didn’t need to wait very long to make a statement in its title defense.

“I’ve opened against [L-S] every year and it’s a great early-season test. As we were leaving school today I said in three hours we’re going to know a lot more about ourselves.”

Prep had dropped four consecutive openers against L-S before breaking through with a 12-5 win over the Warriors in the Division 1 North final last June.

With seniors Connor Kelly, Christian Rooney, Nolan Philpott and Tim Haarmann returning on defense along with star attackmen Jimmy Ayers and Tommy Sarni, the Eagles didn’t seem to miss a beat.

“With all those seniors back, they just have so much experience,” Pynchon said. “Then you throw in a guy like Jackson Delaney, who picks up a short stick and plays defensive middie after he didn’t play last year. Tyee Ambrosh and Alex Perault were great in the midfield too . . . I thought the defense played great minus a couple lapses at the end.”

After Nolan O’Brien (16 saves) kept L-S close in the opening frames, Prep (1-0) closed the second quarter on a 3-0 run to take a 5-2 halftime lead. The Eagles added five more unanswered goals in the third and early fourth quarters, holding L-S (1-1) scoreless for 23 minutes.

Sarni (4 goals, assist) and Ayers (2 goals, 3 assists) flashed their chemistry by combining for four goals in the third.

“[Ayers is] an unreal player,” Sarni said. “We think the same stuff and I’ve said, it’s almost like playing with myself. He’s a great player, with great vision.”

L-S outscored the visitors, 4-2, in the final frame, with Kyle Ando recording three goals. But Prep walked away victorious in a big early-season test.

“What better way to start the season,” Sarni said. “We love playing L-S. They’re a great team and it’s always going to be a good game. [Winning a title] last year doesn’t mean anything, we’re just trying to reach our full potential every day.”