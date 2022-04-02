Top-seeded Kansas earns a berth in NCAA national championship game with a Final Four triumph over Villanova

David McCormack scored 25 points and grabbed 9 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji added 21, hitting his first six shots from 3-point range, to lead the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks from a box-to-wire victory, 81-65, over the Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA men’s Final Four semifinal Saturday night in New Orleans.

The Jayhawks (33-6) streaked to an early 10-0 lead and never looked back to earn a berth in Monday night’s national championship against the winner of the other semifinal between Atlantic Coast Conference archrivals North Carolina and Duke.

Collin Gillespie led Villanova (30-8) with 17 points.