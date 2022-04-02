fb-pixel Skip to main content
NCAA men's Final Four | Kansas 81, Villanova 65

Top-seeded Kansas earns a berth in NCAA national championship game with a Final Four triumph over Villanova

By Associated PressUpdated April 2, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) looks to pass the ball past David McCormack (33) of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half of Saturday's NCAA men's Final Four national semifinals in New Orleans.Tom Pennington/Getty

David McCormack scored 25 points and grabbed 9 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji added 21, hitting his first six shots from 3-point range, to lead the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks from a box-to-wire victory, 81-65, over the Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA men’s Final Four semifinal Saturday night in New Orleans.

The Jayhawks (33-6) streaked to an early 10-0 lead and never looked back to earn a berth in Monday night’s national championship against the winner of the other semifinal between Atlantic Coast Conference archrivals North Carolina and Duke.

Collin Gillespie led Villanova (30-8) with 17 points.




Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video