A bigger-than-life vibe at the Grammys

To learn this, we needed to actually sit through the Grammys. Yup, another awards show at a time when it seems that the country has lost its taste for such pageantry and occasional shenanigans. Sensing this, host Trevor Noah pleaded, “Don’t think of it as an awards show. This a concert and we’ll be giving out awards.” Noah didn’t really offer a monologue so much as a list of celebrities who would be performing and who were occupying the good seats. He was selling it harder than an infomercial pitchman. “But that’s not all, we’ve got Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis!”

Can we just skip ahead to the most important question of night, and I’m not talking about song of the year (answer: Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”). The question hanging heavy over the broadcast of the 64th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night was how many times The Slap would come up during the show. Or, perhaps, another slap might occur?

He probably should have skipped the joke about having more stars than Madame Tussauds. Keep it moving Noah, no references to wax statues, please. And why wasn’t the camera panning more to Joni Mitchell? I didn’t care if Bruno Mars was laughing at another joke. I wanted to see what Mitchell thought. I was all about Mitchell’s beret, and her return to public life.

For anyone who was keeping count, The Slap got its first mention seven minutes into the broadcast. The second reference came from Questlove, who, by all rights was allowed to bring it up because Will Smith charged the stage to slap Chris Rock as Rock was presenting Questlove’s Oscar last week. Although, on second thought, Questlove was wearing Crocs (to the Grammys!), so maybe he shouldn’t have been allowed to pass judgment on anything.

The first 20 minutes of the Grammys was a sprint. It was, as Noah promised, a concert. It effortlessly slipped from one song after another, as though a cosmic DJ brought out J Balvin and María Becerra for “Qué Más Pues?” and then flawlessly mixed them into Black Sensei’s “Kame De Ghetto.” By this point in the broadcast I would have been happy to see winning names scrolling at the bottom of the screen, along with more Joni Mitchell reaction shots.

Everything about this year’s broadcast was bigger than life. It was as if two years of large-scale production numbers had been uncrated, doused in Red Bull, and let loose on the stage. Still, it was surprisingly entertaining. Why was global phenom BTS singing “Butter” while . . . wait, are they robbing some kind of jewelry store? How did Lil’ Nas X get through three costume changes in one set?

And why was the camera not panning back for Mitchell’s reaction to BTS?

It was nice to see lesser-known acts get some camera time. Unfortunately those artists seemed a bit ostracized because they were confined to performing on the roof. Poor Aymée Nuviola was stuck singing her hit “La Gota Fría” on the roof of Las Vegas’s MGM Grand. It was 80 degrees up there! Let the poor woman come in and sing in air-conditioned comfort.

The speed bump known as the award for best country album (won by Chris Stapleton) slowed down the proceedings, but patience was rewarded with Billie Eilish actually rocking hard, singing “Happier Than Ever” in a T-shirt honoring Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

It was slightly worrisome when, at 90 minutes in, only three awards had been presented. When Donatella Versace got on stage to help Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa with wardrobe reveals, I thought: “This is it! If anyone is going to get slap happy, it’s Donatella. Let’s get that slap. Camera three, get ready for the Mitchell close-up!” Sadly Versace didn’t slap anyone, on camera at least.

Predictably, Olivia Rodrigo took home the award for best new artist.

Finally, Mitchell got her moment in the sun with Bonnie Raitt as they talked about their own wards, although it seemed as if the two legends were simply brought up to introduce Brandi Carlile. Where was the love for the legends, and why did no one talk about Mitchell’s beret?

The only thing you need to know about Nas’s performance is that he brought a big band with him, and I’m not convinced the band was playing live. The best way to score a win for best rap performance would be to team up with your cousin, but only if your cousin is Kendrick Lamar. In other words, you need to be Baby Keem, who won the category.

Meanwhile, on the roof, contemporary gospel group Maverick City Music was performing. Perhaps they chose the roof to be closer to Jesus? After their uplifting performance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced John Legend, saying “I have a dream of them living free,” referring to his country’s residents, “like you on the Grammy stage.”

Legend, singing “Free” and harmonizing with Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, truly plucked heartstrings.

Speaking of heartstrings, Lady Gaga, who is now the official assistant of aging performers everywhere, sang “Love for Sale” with a remarkable bow on the back of her gown. Let me just add here that she’s come a long way from her days of arriving at the Grammys in an egg. Her “Do I Love You?” tribute to Tony Bennett was perhaps the highlight of the evening.

Following Gaga, the show started falling back into a familiar pattern of handing out awards and tributes to those who have passed. After front-loading the show with music, the dull task of handing out awards started weighing down a buoyant telecast.

Producers, please heed my advice: Next year run a ticker at the bottom of the screen with the winners, and give us what Noah had promised at the onset of the show: a concert.





Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.