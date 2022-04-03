Grammy Awards 2022: A complete list of the winners (and nominees)

Winners of the 64th annual Grammy Awards are being announced Sunday in Las Vegas. Here are the nominees and winners.
General
Record Of The Year
- “I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
- “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
- “drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
- We Are — Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
- MONTERO — Lil Nas X
- SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
- evermore — Taylor Swift
- Donda — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
- “Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
- “A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)
- “drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
- “Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
- “Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Anyone” — Justin Bieber
- “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Positions” — Ariana Grande
- “drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Lonely” — Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- “Butter” — BTS
- “Higher Power” — Coldplay
- “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- ‘Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi
- That’s Life — Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
- Positions — Ariana Grande
- SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
Dance/electric music
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta
- “Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- “Before” — James Blake
- “Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- “You Can Do It” — Caribou
- “Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol
- “The Business” — Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Subconsciously — Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers — Illenium
- Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer
- Shockwave — Marshmello
- Free Love — Sylvan Esso
- Judgement — Ten City
Contemporary instrumental music
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Double Dealin’ — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
- The Garden — Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls — Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo — Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 —Mark Lettieri
Rock
- “Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC
- “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” — Black Pumas
- “Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell
- “Ohms” — Deftones
- “Making A Fire” — Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
- “Genesis” — Deftones
- “The Alien” — Dream Theater
- “Amazonia” — Gojira
- “Pushing The Tides” — Mastodon
- “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” — Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
- “All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
- “The Bandit” — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
- “Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
- “Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
- “Waiting On A War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
- Power Up — AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A — Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters
- McCartney III — Paul McCartney
Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
- Shore — Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
- Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
- Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent
R&B
Best R&B Performance
- “Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Damage” — H.E.R.
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
- “Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “I Need You” — Jon Batiste
- “Bring It On Home To Me” — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal
- “Born Again” — Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper
- “Fight For You” — H.E.R.
- “How Much Can A Heart Take” Lucky Daye feat. Yebba
Best R&B Song
- “Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
- “Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
- “Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- “Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- New Light — Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say — Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two — Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
Best R&B Album
Advertisement
- Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra
- We Are — Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges
- Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
Rap
Best Rap Performance
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “My Life” — J. Cole Feat. 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Pride Is The Devil” — J. Cole feat. Lil Baby
- “Need To Know” — Doja Cat
- “INDUSTRY BABY” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
- “WUSYANAME” — Tyler, The Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $Ign
- “Hurricane” — Kanye West feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
- “Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, Songwriters (Dmx Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
- “Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, Songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
- “Family Ties” — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, Songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- “Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, Songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
- “M Y . L I F E” — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, Songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
- The Off-Season – J Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease II – Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator
- Donda – Kanye West
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
- “Forever After All” — Luke Combs
- “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
- “All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell
- “camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves
- “You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- “Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne
- “Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay
- “Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
- “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
- “Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- “Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- “Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- “Remember Her Name” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
- Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
- The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
New age
Best New Age Album
- Brothers — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
- Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
- Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
- Night + Day — Opium Moon
- Pieces Of Forever — Laura Sullivan
Jazz
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- “Sackodougou” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
- “Kick Those Feet” — Kenny Barron, soloist
- “Bigger Than Us” — Jon Batiste, soloist
- “Absence” — Terence Blanchard, soloist
- “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” — Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Generations — The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
- Flor — Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul — Jon Batiste
- Absence — Terence Blanchard feat. The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
- Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Akoustic Band LIVE — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) — Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Live At Birdland! — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- Dear Love — Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
- For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band
- Swirling — Sun Ra Arkestra
- Jackets XL — Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Mirror Mirror —Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
- The South Bronx Story — Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency — Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- El Arte Del Bolero — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Voice Of God” — Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore
- “Joyful” — Dante Bowe
- “Help” — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
- “Never Lost” — CeCe Winans
- “Wait On You” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “We Win” — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
- “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
- “Man Of Your Word” — Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
- “Believe For It”— CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- “Jireh” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- No Stranger —Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2 — Israel & New Breed
- The Blessing (Live) — Kari Jobe
- Citizen Of Heaven (Live) — Tauren Wells
- Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Alone With My Faith —Harry Connick, Jr.
- That’s Gospel, Brother — Gaither Vocal Band
- Keeping On — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Songs For The Times — The Isaacs
- My Savior — Carrie Underwood
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
- Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos — Camilo
- Mendó — Alex Cuba
- Revelación — Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
- Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
- Jose — J Balvin
- KG0516 — KAROL G
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Deja — Bomba Estéreo
- Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) — Diamante Eléctrico
- Origen — Juanes
- Calambre — Nathy Peluso
- El Madrileño — C. Tangana
- Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia — Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 — Aida Cuevas
- A Mis 80′s — Vicente Fernández
- Seis — Mon Laferte
- Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade
- Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) — Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- En Cuarentena — El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
- Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso — Aymée Nuviola
- Colegas — Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live In Peru — Tony Succar
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
- “Cry” — Jon Batiste
- “Love And Regret” — Billy Strings
- “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free” — The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
- “Same Devil” — Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Nightflyer” — Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
- “Avalon” — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
- “Call Me A Fool” — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
- “Cry” — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Diamond Studded Shoes” — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
- “Nightflyer” — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
- Downhill From Everywhere — Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
- Native Sons — Los Lobos
- Outside Child — Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself — Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
- Renewal — Billy Strings
- My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck
- A Tribute To Bill Monroe — The Infamous Stringdusters
- Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson
- Music Is What I See — Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
- 100 Years Of Blues — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
- Traveler’s Blues — Blues Traveler
- I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside
- Be Ready When I Call You — Guy Davis
- Take Me Back — Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Delta Kream — The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
- Royal Tea — Joe Bonamassa
- Uncivil War — Shemekia Copeland
- Fire It Up — Steve Cropper
- 662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
- One Night Lonely [Live] — Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
- They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Live In New Orleans! — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Bloodstains & Teardrops — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- My People — Cha Wa
- Corey Ledet Zydeco — Corey Ledet Zydeco
- Kau Ka Pe’a — Kalani Pe’a
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
- Pamoja — Etana
- Positive Vibration — Gramps Morgan
- Live N Livin — Sean Paul
- Royal — Jesse Royal
- Beauty In The Silence — Soja
- 10 — Spice
GLOBAL MUSIC
Best Global Music Performance
- “Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab
- “Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
- “Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti
- “Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
- “Essence” — WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 — Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert — Daniel Ho & Friends
- Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo
- Legacy + — Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition — WizKid
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Music Album
- Actívate — 123 Andrés
- All One Tribe — 1 Tribe Collective
- Black To The Future — Pierce Freelon
- A Colorful World — Falu
- Crayon Kids — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album
- Aftermath — LeVar Burton
- Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
- Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy
- 8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
- A Promised Land — Barack Obama
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
- The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford
- Evolution — Chelsea Handler
- Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.
- Thanks For Risking Your Life — Lewis Black
- The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze
- Zero F***s Given — Kevin Hart
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella — Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
- Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers — Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
- Girl From The North Country — Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) — Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
- Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots — Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Cruella — (Various Artists)
- Dear Evan Hansen — (Various Artists)
- In The Heights — (Various Artists)
- One Night In Miami... — (Various Artists)
- Respect — Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1 — (Various Artists)
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (TIE)
- Bridgerton — Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune — Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer (tie)
- Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers (tie)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Advertisement
- “Agatha All Along” [From WandaVision: Episode 7] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
- “All Eyes On Me” [From Inside] — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
- “All I Know So Far” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
- “Fight For You” [From Judas And The Black Messiah] — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” [From Respect] — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
- “Speak Now” [From One Night In Miami...] — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
- “Beautiful Is Black” — Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
- “Cat And Mouse” — Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
- “Concerto For Orchestra: Finale” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
- Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
- Eberhard — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- “Chopsticks” — Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
- “For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)” — Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
- “Infinite Love” — Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
- “Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)” — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
- “The Struggle Within” — Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- “The Bottom Line” — Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
- “A Change Is Gonna Come” — Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
- “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
- “Eleanor Rigby” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
- “To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL
Best Recording Package
- American Jackpot / American Girls — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
- Carnage — Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
- Pakelang — Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
- Serpentine Prison — Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
- Zeta — Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
- Color Theory — Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
- The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) — Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)
- 77-81 — Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)
- Swimming In Circles — Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Album Notes
- Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas — Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
- Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology — Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 — David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland — Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
- Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music — April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
- Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) — Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
PRODUCTION
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- CINEMA — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, Engineers; Joe Laporta, Mastering Engineer (The Marias)
- Dawn — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10mixedit” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Yebba)
- Hey What — Bj Burton, Engineer; Bj Burton, Mastering Engineer (Low)
- Love For Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, Engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, Mastering Engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
- Notes With Attachments — Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, Engineers; Greg Koller, Mastering Engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
- “Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)” — Booker T, Remixer (Soul Ii Soul)
- “Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)” — Spencer Bastin, Remixer (Papa Roach)
- “Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)” — Tracy Young, Remixer (K.D. Lang)
- “Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)” — 3scape Drm, Remixer (Zedd & Griff)
- “Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)” — Dave Audé, Remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
- “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)” — Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)
- “Talks (Mura Masa Remix)” — Alexander Crossan, Remixer (Pva)
Best Immersive Audio Album
- ALICIA — George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, Immersive Mix Engineers; Michael Romanowski, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Ann Mincieli, Immersive Producer (Alicia Keys)
- Clique — Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, Immersive Mix Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Jim Anderson, Immersive Producer (Patricia Barber)
- Fine Line — Greg Penny, Immersive Mix Engineer; Greg Penny, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Greg Penny, Immersive Producer (Harry Styles)
- The Future Bites — Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, Immersive Mix Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Steven Wilson, Immersive Producer (Steven Wilson)
- Stille Grender — Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mix Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Archetypes — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Chanticleer Sings Christmas — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’ — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Steven Epstein
- David Frost
- Elaine Martone
- Judith Sherman
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
- “Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
- “Beethoven: Symphony No. 9″ — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- “Muhly: Throughline” — Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3″ — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
- “Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy” — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
- “Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” — Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Glass: Akhnaten” — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- “Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” — Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)
- “Little: Soldier Songs” — Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
- “Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
- “It’s A Long Way” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
- “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
- “Rising w/The Crossing” — Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
- “Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons” — Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
- “Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom” — Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
- “The Singing Guitar” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- “Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking” — JACK Quartet
- “Akiho: Seven Pillars” — Sandbox Percussion
- “Archetypes” —Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
- “Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears” — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
- “Bruits” — Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- “Alone Together” — Jennifer Koh
- “An American Mosaic” —Simone Dinnerstein
- “Bach: Sonatas & Partitas” — Augustin Hadelich
- “Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos” — Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
- “Mak Bach” — Mak Grgić
- “Of Power” — Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Confessions — Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
- Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers — Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
- Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
- Schubert: Winterreise — Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
- Unexpected Shadows — Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Best Classical Compendium
- American Originals - A New World, A New Canon — AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
- Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
- Cerrone: The Arching Path — Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
- Plays — Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers
- Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change — Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- “Akiho: Seven Pillars” — Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
- “Andriessen: The Only One” — Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes” — Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
- “Batiste: Movement 11′” — Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
- “Shaw: Narrow Sea” — Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
- “Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC; David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
- “Freedom” — Jon Batiste; Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga; Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
- “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon; Collin Tilley, video director
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish; Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers
- “Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo; Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
Best Music Film
- Inside, Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer (Bo Burnham)
- David Byrne’s American Utopia, Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers (David Byrne)
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors (Billie Eilish)
- Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers (Jimi Hendrix)
- Summer Of Soul, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers (Various Artists)
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.