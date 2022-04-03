‘SNL’ tackled the Will Smith Oscars incident (of course)

“I did see slap, I enjoyed slap,” Trump said. He then went on to discuss Smith’s film, “Hitch.”

The cold open featured a skit on the show “Fox & Friends.” The hosts called comedian James Austin Johnson, who played former president Trump, on Facetime and asked if he saw the slap.

Saturday Night Live, of course, had to include Will Smith’s slapping incident at last week’s Oscars in their jokes this weekend.

“I was very impressed with my Hitch,” he said. “Quite an arm on Hitch, I always knew Hitch had an arm.”

Jerrod Carmichael, the comedian who created and stars in “The Carmichael Show,” hosted Saturday night. His NBC sitcom a semi-biographical take on Carmichael’s life, where he discusses topics such as poverty, Black Lives Matter, and LGBTQ issues.

Carmichael walked onto the SNL’s stage in a double-breasted white suit with a gold chain.

He started his monologue by referencing the Will Smith slap.

“I’m not gonna talk about it ... I kept talking about it, you can’t make me talk about it,” he said. “Do you want to talk about it? Aren’t you sick of talking about it? Can you believe it’s been six days? It was a week ago. Doesn’t it feel like it happened years ago?”

Although Carmichael said he thought people might be sick of talking about the situation, SNL still poked fun at the incident numerous times. In one skit, SNL brought viewers back to Oscar night in a spoof where Chris Redd played “Smith” and Carmichael portrayed a seat filler who was a fan.

Carmichael asked “Smith” for a selfie, but all of a sudden, he got up, and viewers could hear a sound of a slap off-screen.

When he came back to sit down, “Smith,” said, “so anyway, how about that selfie, man?” and Carmichael replied, “no, that’s OK. I deleted my phone.”

The laughs didn’t stop there. In “Weekend Update,” the hosts had “O.J. Simpson” on as a guest played by Kenan Thompson to get his thoughts on all the commotion.

“In my humble opinion, Will Smith maybe overreacted,” “Simpson,” said. “I don’t want to say you’ve got rage issues, but hey - if the glove fits.”

Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che used a good portion of their skit to address the Smith incident, as well.

Jost, who is married to A-list star Scarlett Johansson, called the act “a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows.”

Che chimed in with his own bits, taking jabs at the Smiths’ personal lives. He also defended Chris Rock and criticized an atmosphere where comedians are unable to make jokes without fear of reprisals and pushback.

Musical guest Gunna recently released an album called “DS4Ever,” where his hit song “pushin P” has gained attention. Comedians Pete Davidson and Chris Redd showed their rapping chops with Gunna to vent about long movies. Artist Future also made an appearance to perform with Gunna.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.