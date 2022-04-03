Music Collectibles Extravaganza to bring rock history to Boxborough

“Here is this great culture that exists in New England,” Gary Sohmers, the event’s producer, said of the local music scene. “We’re putting it all together and bringing people who sell records and guitars and drums and pedals and synthesizers and posters and memorabilia all into one place.”

The Music Collectibles Extravaganza — an event featuring memorabilia vendors, celebrity autograph signings, and live performances — is debuting in Boxborough April 8-10. The weekend convention at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center will include appearances from Cherie Currie of the Runaways, June Millington of Fanny, and Vinny Appice of Black Sabbath, among others.

A promotional photograph of Ron Wood and Bo Diddley, with an anti-drug ad from Diddley in the bottom right corner. The items come from Diddley's bass player Debby Hastings and will be on display with other pieces from Hastings's collection at the Music Collectibles Extravaganza.

Advertisement

Sohmers, who lives in Hudson, said the upcoming convention grew out of the Northeast Collectibles Extravaganza , an event he began in Woburn in 1985, before it became the Northeast Comic-Con & Collectables Extravaganza in 2014.

“We call [collectors’ interest] the nostalgia curve,” Sohmers explained. “The usual cycle begins 20 years later when they’re 33-35. They’ve got a job, they’ve got a family, sometimes they even have a kid they want to share that nostalgia with, and so therefore they go and buy back their youth.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In addition to the vendors who will be selling everything from vinyl records to rock ‘n’ roll lunch boxes, Sohmers, who previously served as a pop culture appraiser for PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow,” said he’ll be offering up free verbal item appraisals. He added that the former director of special projects for the Boston Phoenix, David Bieber, will be displaying a portion of his vast pop culture collection, specifically artifacts related to local artists.

Sohmers said that a number of local New England artists will perform throughout the weekend, including Emily Grogan, Sal Baglio, and Jon Butcher. He added that former Joe Perry Project lead singer Cowboy Mach Bell will be leading karaoke Friday night.

Advertisement

Additional events include daily screenings of “Fanny: The Right To Rock,” a 2021 documentary about the groundbreaking all-woman ‘70s rock band, by documentarian Bobbi Jo Hart, as well as the “Magical History Tour,” a Saturday and Sunday presentation from Beatles film historian Erik Taros and WUMB’s “Breakfast With The Beatles” host Cha-Chi Loprete.

The full Music Collectibles Extravaganza itinerary can be found at collectiblesextravaganza.com.

The Music Collectibles Extravaganza runs April 8-10 at the Boxboro Regency, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and are available at eventbrite.com.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.