When should I talk about my daughter on dates?

My question is: When should I tell the man I am dating about my daughter? Over the years, I have seen the looks on some men’s faces when I tell them about her because they assume the worst, when really she is quite fun and joyful.

Q. I have been divorced for quite a while (10 years), and have had a few long relationships. My daughter, 20, has special needs and lives with me. She is absolutely a joy and is quite easy to live with.

Some men have even admitted that it would be too much for them and have walked away. I have two thoughts: One is to wait until the guy falls head-over-heels with me and then tell them, or tell them right off the bat when we are sharing facts about our kids. The reality is that she will probably be living with me for at least the next six years. What do you think? Wait or tell them right away? By the way, I’m 59 years old, and most of the guys I’m dating no longer have kids at home.

Thanks!

DATING

A. Tell them when you’re sharing facts about kids. Say what you told us — that your daughter is a joy, fun to be around, and that there’s a plan for how long she’ll live with you. The right potential partner will ask questions, want to know more, and continue to spend time with you. The people who are not good matches will make this easy for you and bail.

Not everyone is open to dating a caregiver, and that’s OK. It doesn’t mean they’re terrible people or anything; they’re just not for you.

You want to be with someone who gets it. Those people are out there. Some of them have similar responsibilities.

The whole “make them fall in love with me and then let them know about my kid” path feels dishonest — because it is. That behavior also tells a person you’re OK keeping your daughter a secret. But you think she’s wonderful, and that comes through in this letter. Your love for her made me smile. Don’t hide that.

You won’t be for everyone, but no one is for everyone. Find out who picks up on the word “joy” — because it means so much.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Tell them as soon as is reasonable and don’t make a big deal out of it because it is not a big deal. Ultimately, you want to be with someone who accepts your daughter. Both you and your daughter deserve that. You don’t want to be with someone who tolerates your daughter or is tricked into accepting her because he fell for you.

SUNALSORISES





^”One is to wait until the guy falls head-over-heels with me and then tell them...” If you do this, you risk losing out on guys who might have been fine with it but will dump you on principle because doing this is incredibly deceptive.

MISTRAL





If you’re doing online dating, add the following line to your profile: ”My daughter, 20, has special needs and lives with me. She is absolutely a joy and is quite easy to live with.”

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





Have you joined any sort of network for parents of adult children with special needs? You can ask them what they think. Maybe some have experienced this. Maybe there is a cute single dad in the mix. Also, the right guy will appreciate your caregiving abilities and dedication. It really is admirable that you have allowed your daughter to remain at home until 26. I used to work with young adults who had special needs and it is such a great idea to ease them into independence.

WINDCHYME29





If your date brings up the subject, be honest. If you feel the need to bring it up, be honest. It’s better to find out sooner rather than later; there’s no use wasting your time on someone who cannot handle the home life you have. Your daughter has been with you for 20 years and will be for years to come. Your dates have to earn that privilege.

HARRISBSTONE





^Love “earn that privilege.”

EACB

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.