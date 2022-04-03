11-year-old child in Dartmouth suffers burns after throwing a gasoline container into a campfire

An 11-year-old child sustained non-life-threatening burns after throwing a gasoline container into a campfire in Dartmouth on Saturday night, according to police.

Dartmouth police, fire and EMS responded to a report at 9:20 p.m. of a child who received multiple burns while standing near a campfire, the Dartmouth Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

When officials arrived at a residence on Collins Corner Road, they determined that the 11-year-old had thrown a gasoline container into a campfire, according to police. It exploded and left the juvenile with multiple burns.