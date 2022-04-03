11-year-old child in Dartmouth suffers burns after throwing a gasoline container into a campfire

An 11-year-old child sustained non-life-threatening burns after throwing a gasoline container into a campfire in Dartmouth on Saturday night, according to police.
Dartmouth police, fire and EMS responded to a report at 9:20 p.m. of a child who received multiple burns while standing near a campfire, the Dartmouth Police Department said in a statement Sunday.
When officials arrived at a residence on Collins Corner Road, they determined that the 11-year-old had thrown a gasoline container into a campfire, according to police. It exploded and left the juvenile with multiple burns.
“We are all very relieved that the incident did not turn out much worse, and we certainly hope that others can learn from this dire error in judgment,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque said in the statement.
The child’s injures were non-life-threatening, but in an abundance of caution, the child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence to be further evaluated, police said.
To protect the identity of the 11-year-old, their name, sex, and address are not being disclosed to the public, police said.
